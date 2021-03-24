Dr Anthony Fauci gives national arts leaders a dose of cautious optimism during the fall reopening. Perhaps.

Ra Joy, chief of staff for the National Endowment for the Arts, opened the National Zoom Conference on Tuesday by telling his hurt audience something they already knew all too well.

This past year has been full of trauma, loss and hardship, especially in the arts sector, Joy said, launching The Art of Reopening a Virtual Conversation on Reengaging Arts Audiences in Physical Spaces.

And the expert he turned to is the one we have all known since the national emergency surrounding the coronavirus invaded our lives on March 13, 2020 Dr Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and infectious diseases and chief medical officer for COVID-19 under President Biden.

So, again, it was Dr. Fauci who made headlines at Tuesday’s conference, giving arts organizations a realistic plan of when they might return to some sort of normalcy.

Dr Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. (Susan Walsh)

Faucis’ nugget of guarded optimism boiled down to one sentence:

Based on current projections, I think we could probably see a return to more open Broadway theaters and theaters in the fall.

Fauci, however, emphasized guarding. As he said, we must not declare victory prematurely.

As he noted, that’s no guarantee, and at least initially we’ll still have to wear masks. However, if we continue to vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible, I believe we will achieve a wide range of protection between 70% and 85% of those vaccinated between late summer and early summer. autumn.

As of Tuesday, about 44.9 million Americans, or 13.68% of the population, had been fully immunized.

He used the nomenclature of the art world saying, “Like a multi-act play, however, pandemics are dynamic events. And in this COVID-19 pandemic, the behavior of the coronavirus as well as those affected by it are the star players in how things will ultimately turn out.

Jonathan White, audio manager at Winspear Opera House, takes care of the maintenance preparation by making the cable on stage in Dallas on February 4, 2021. (Juan Figueroa / staff photographer)

He then offered some statistics relevant to the arts world which are truly astounding. Faucis’ figures recalled the recent Dallas survey, showing that arts groups located within city limits – that is, not even counting groups in the greater metropolitan area – had suffered losses of 95 million. dollars in 2020.

Dallas Summer Musicals is one group that echoes the Faucis’ cautious optimism about fall. DSM has been gloomy since March of last year, when the Tony Award winner Come from afar was closed shortly after the opening of its famous race. DSM has planned Mean as the first musical to open since the shutdown. The scheduled race is from August 4 to September 5, which, of course, remains to be seen.

Some bands, like the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, have reopened, although social distancing is firmly in place. The AT&T Performing Arts Center used its outdoor space, Annette Strauss Square, to stage performances. But full reopenings in all areas have not yet taken place.

As David Lozano, Executive Artistic Director of Cara Ma Theater, recently said The morning news from Dallas: It’s as bad as it sounds. The situation we are facing is that we clearly haven’t been able to generate any income, as we usually do, so everyone has been working hard to raise funds to support our organizations.

The Faucis comments on Tuesday underscored the grim reality, showing that Lozano is hardly alone.

COVID-19 has forced the shutdown of so-called non-essential businesses, Fauci said, including visual art and performing arts venues, which has had a devastating effect. Consider the shocking unemployment rates among artists. Almost 50% of comedians and almost 22% of musicians were unemployed in the last quarter of 2020, compared to almost 7% of the national population during the same period.

Fauci applauded the famous creativity of cultural institutions across the country to adapt to the rigors of the pandemic.

Your ingenuity also extends to how arts organizations adapt, continue to operate, and invent new ways to engage your audience. We are all tired of the constraints imposed on us by this pandemic. And I’m often asked: when can we go back to a Broadway show, see a movie in a theater, or visit the museum? I, too, can’t wait to resume these activities.