Exer Urgent Care opens Hollywood clinic in Sycamore district





HOLLYWOOD, CA Exer Urgent Care opened a new clinic in Hollywood, their 20th location in Southern California on Wednesday. The facility will be located at 7077 Willoughby Ave., between Melrose Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard in the Sycamore District.

The Hollywood site will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. Composed of emergency physicians and health professionals, the site will offer on-site x-rays, IVs, splints, tears and diagnoses, as well as coronavirus tests. “In Southern California, nearly a third of all hospital emergency department visits are not real emergencies,” Exer wrote in a statement. “As a result, hospitals are finding new ways to help patients access the care they need. Exer offers patients a convenient, high-quality, and affordable alternative to emergencies. The mission of Exer Urgent Care is to become an essential part of every community, with a warm welcome. facilities that are disinfected, clean and safe for patients. “

The company says it can treat 80% of cases seen in an emergency room. In addition to in-person visits, Exer’s VirtualCare platform allows patients to meet in real time via video chat, while the recently introduced virtual line limits time spent in a waiting room. “Providing a virtual line option for in-person care allows us to provide our patients with a safer and more convenient experience by eliminating the need to wait on a physical line outside of our Exer Urgent Care locations,” said CEO Rob Mahan in a statement. “We remain committed to innovating and improving the patient experience, and will continue to expand our services to meet the needs of the community, while also working to prevent further overloading of hospitals amid the COVID-19 outbreak. .

Exer recently opened a branch in West Hollywood and, late last year, opened a clinic in Marina Del Rey.

