SANTA ROSA (AP) George Segal, the banjo player turned actor who was nominated for an Oscar for the 1966 Whos Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and worked until the late 1980s on ABC sitcom The Goldbergs, died Tuesday in Santa Rosa, Calif., his wife said.

The family are devastated to announce that this morning George Segal died from bypass surgery, Sonia Segal said in a statement. He was 87 years old.

George Segal has always been best known as a comic book actor, becoming one of the biggest screen stars in the 1970s when light adult comedies flourished.

But her most famous role was in a heartbreaking drama, Whos Afraid of Virginia Woolf ?, based on the acclaimed play by Edward Albees.

He was the last surviving credited member of the small cast, all four Oscar nominees: Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton for lead roles, Sandy Dennis and Segal for supporting performances. The women won Oscars, the men didn’t.

To a younger audience, he was best known for playing magazine editor Jack Gallo on longtime NBC series Just Shoot Me from 1997 to 2003, and as grandfather Albert Pops Solomon on The Goldbergs. since 2013.

Today we have lost a legend. It was a real honor to be a small part of George Segals’ incredible legacy, said Goldbergs creator Adam Goldberg, who based the show on his childhood in the 1980s. ended up choosing the perfect person to play Pops. Like my grandfather, George was a child at heart with a magical spark.

In his heyday in Hollywood, he played a sultry intellectual in the face of Barbra Streisands’ 1970s free-wheeling prostitute, The Owl and the Pussycat; an unfaithful husband to Glenda Jackson in 1973’s A Touch of Class; a hopeless player opposite Elliot Gould in director Robert Altmans 1974 California Split; and a suburb that robbed a bank across from Jane Fonda in 1977 Fun with Dick and Jane.

Prepared to be a prominent handsome man, Segals’ profile had steadily grown since his first film, 1961, The Young Doctors, in which he had a ninth bill. His first starring performance came in King Rat as an infamous inmate in a Japanese prison camp during World War II.

In Virginia Woolf, he played Nick, half of a young couple invited over for drinks and witnessing the bitterness and frustration of a middle-aged couple.

Director Mike Nichols needed someone to get star Elizabeth Taylor’s approval and turned to Segal when Robert Redford turned him down.

According to Nichols biographer Mark Harris, the director said Segal was close enough to the young god he needed to be for Elizabeth, and witty and funny enough to deal with all of this humiliation.

Segal has passed away 10 years to the day after Taylor.

He led the film to a long series of celebrities. Then, in the late 1970s, Jaws and other action movies changed the nature of Hollywood movies, and the light comedies Segal excelled at became outdated.

Then I got a little older, he said in an interview in 1998. I started playing urban dad roles. And this guy kind of turned into a Chevy Chase, and after that there really wasn’t a place to go.

With the exception of the 1989 hit, Look Whos Talking, Segals films in the 1980s and 1990s were lackluster. He turned to television and starred in two failed series, Take Five and Murphys Law.

Then he found success in 1997 with the David Spade sitcom Just Shoot Me in which he played Gallo, who, despite his gruff manners, hires his daughter (Laura San Giacomo) and maintains the worthless office boy character of Spades off his payroll simply out of affection. for both.

Show co-star Brian Posehn was one of many to pay tribute to Segal on Tuesday night.

I grew up watching it, total old school charm, effortless comedic timing, said Segals Just Shoot Me Posehn. Doing scenes with him was one of the highlights of my life, but getting to know him a little bit and making the legend laugh was even cooler.

Throughout his long acting career, Segal played the banjo for fun, becoming quite accomplished on the instrument he first picked up as a boy. He performed with his own unlisted Beverly Hills jazz band.

Born in 1934 in Great Neck, New York, the third son of a malt and hop merchant, Segal began entertaining at the age of 8, performing magic tricks for neighborhood children.

He attended a Quaker boarding school in Pennsylvania and, as an undergraduate at Columbia University, organized Bruno Linch and His Imperial Band, for which he also played the banjo.

After graduating, Segal worked without pay at the New York Circle in the Square theater, ranging from taking tickets to acting as an understudy. He studied acting with Lee Strasberg and Uta Hagen, and made his first professional acting appearance off Broadway at Molieres Don Juan. It lasted one night.

After a stint on Broadway in Eugene ONeills The Iceman Cometh, he was drafted into the military. Released in 1957, he returned to the stage and began to get small roles in the cinema.

In 1956, Segal married television editor Marion Sobel and they had two daughters, Elizabeth and Polly, before divorcing in 1981.

He married his second wife, Linda Rogoff, in London in 1982 and was devastated when she died of stomach disease 14 years later.

It was a time when I said, “It’s not a sum; I don’t understand anymore, he recalls to an interviewer in 1999. With Linda’s death, I lost interest in everything. I worked just for a living. Acting, like life, has become joyless work.

Eventually, he reconnected with Sonia Schultz Greenbaum, who had been his girlfriend in high school about 45 years earlier. They talked on the phone, sometimes until six o’clock, and got married just a few months after their meeting.

She helped me through the worst days of my life just listening to me unload, Segal said in 1999. It was magical.

