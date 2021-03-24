Mom finds stranger hiding outside Hollywood house, peering through Windows night after night – NBC 6 South Florida





A frightening discovery for any mother: a stranger crawling in the dark, scrutinizing the multiple windows of her house. That’s what Janel Drayton says she found on her security cameras this weekend. I just couldn’t believe someone was doing this, looking out my window, said Drayton, a mother of three. Drayton says that according to his security cameras, the man came on Friday, Saturday and Sunday night. At one point, he grabbed a cobblestone off the side of the house and stood on it for a better view. Drayton said he was touching himself. He had his pants down halfway, you could see his butt. It was very clear what he was doing, Drayton said. The closest call came on Sunday evening. Drayton and her seven-year-old daughter returned home after dark, the suspect was at their door minutes later. He even reached the front door, then turned away. Of course I’m worried I’m scared for my safety and that of my daughters because it’s been around for several days, Drayton said. Hollywood police identified the suspect as Francisco Casavant, 24. A judge has ordered him to be held without bail as it is not the first time he has been charged with sex crimes. Court records allege Casavant broke into a woman’s home in January 2020 and strangled her while trying to rape her. She was able to get out of it unscathed. Drayton said she discovered the suspect was in hiding at her house by accident. She said her 18-year-old son was taking out the trash on Friday and noticed that one of the pavers was missing, so he told his mother. This led to Drayton checking his security cameras to find the potential danger outside. Seeing what he was doing the past few days, Drayton curls up thinking about what he is capable of. You feel violated, I was very angry, I was upset and besides being scared of course I’m just thinking to myself what could have happened, Drayton said. The home address listed by Casavants is just two blocks from where Drayton lives in Hollywood. One of his other alleged victims lives five blocks from North 23rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos