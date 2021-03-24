Sacha Jafri’s 17,000-square-foot painting fetch $ 62 million at auction





Written by Oscar Holland, CNN The world’s largest canvas painting has sold at auction in Dubai for nearly 228 million dirhams ($ 62 million), placing it among the most expensive works of art to ever come under the hammer. Measuring over 17,000 square feet, “The Journey of Humanity” is roughly equivalent in size to four NBA-regulated basketball courts. The work was created by British painter Sacha Jafri to raise funds for children affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. After cutting the job into 70 parts, Jafri originally planned to sell the panels separately in hopes of making a combined $ 30 million. But at a charity auction on Monday, Dubai-based businessman Andre Abdoune offered more than double that amount to buy them all. Jafri pictured with a section of “The Journey of Humanity” at the Atlantis The Palm hotel in Dubai. Credit: CNN The sale places Jafri’s name among the world’s most cherished living artists. The $ 62 million raised by “The Journey of Humanity” was only beaten at auction by the works of Jeff Koons, David Hockney and digital artist Beeple, including the NFT image “Everydays: The First 5000 Days” sold through Christie’s for over $ 69 million earlier this month. As part of the Jafri’s Humanity Inspired initiative, the proceeds of the auction will be donated to UNICEF, UNESCO, the Global Gift Foundation and Dubai Cares for programs related to children’s education, health care health, sanitation and digital connectivity. In a press release issued by Dubai Cares, Jafri described the sale as “a moment for humanity”. “At the start of my Humanity Inspired initiative, my vision was to reconnect our broken planet through the hearts, minds and souls of the children of the world,” he said. “I feel in my heart that we have gone one step further to achieve this tonight, thanks to Andre.” Record achievement The work holds the Guinness world record for the largest canvas of art in the world. It was created in a ballroom at the Atlantis The Palm hotel in Dubai, where Jafri was based when the United Arab Emirates introduced lockdown measures to control the spread of Covid-19 last year. “I was stuck in Dubai and wanted to create something poignant, something that would mean something,” he told CNN last year, before finishing the artwork. “Something that could potentially make a huge difference.” Related Video: Sacha Jafri speaks to CNN at the end of the painting last year. Taking seven months to complete, the painting features abstract brushstrokes and drip painting in a style Jafri calls “magical realism.” The web has been divided into four connected segments, with the first representing “the soul of the Earth” and the others hinting at nature, humanity and the larger universe, Jafri said. The painter, who was educated at the elite British Eton boarding school alongside Prince William, also called on children around the world to bring their own works of art centered around the themes of connection, separation and isolation during the pandemic. The submissions were printed on paper and incorporated into the huge canvas. “I asked the children of the world to send their works of art – how they feel now, their emotions,” he explained last year. “As adults we find it difficult. We have found the past five months very difficult, very confusing, very frustrating and quite scary. But imagine how a 4 year old feels.” Sacha Jafri nicknamed his painting style “magical realism”. Credit: CNN Abdoune, the new owner of the artwork, said in a press release that the “investment and love” that Jafri put into the painting was “so amazing”. “All my life I have aimed to help children,” he said. “When I was a kid I had nothing to eat. Now I have something to eat. We all have to do something.” Some parts of the work will be on screen at Jafri’s career retrospective, which is currently on display at the Leila Heller Gallery in Dubai. Top image: Sacha Jafri at the opening of his exhibition at the Leila Heller Gallery in Dubai in February 2021.

