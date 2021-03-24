Emraan Hashmi daring scenes | Emraan Hashmi’s birthday: daring scenes featuring the actor who caused a stir





Bold scenes starring Emraan Hashmi that caused a stir | Photo credit: Instagram Over the course of a career spanning nearly two decades, actor Emraan Hashmi has presented audiences with many memorable films. The best part of Emraan’s films has always been the songs. Besides impressing people with his acting prowess, the actor gained a lot of attention in the early years of his career due to his daring scenes in the film. Emraan was once touted as the Bollywood serial kisser, as he used to do a lot of kissing scenes in his movies. The actor would set the temperature because of his scorching scenes. It was recently when the actor brought up the serial killer label given to him again. Emraan told an entertainment portal that the tag was not in demand because he was just doing his job. The actor said that it was the viewers who found his work to be different and intriguing, and as a result, they were surprised and fascinated by it. As we talk about the actor who received the label of a serial kisser, let’s go back to the time when his daring scenes caused a stir. Speaking about how the serial kisser label turned out to be a blessing and a curse for him, Emraan said ETimes, “I don’t know; I think it was a bit of both. It helped in a way because it’s like you were associated with something; I was getting the kind of bold stories that were It was a different song; I had my own background and my own track record. If there were any negatives I guess it was constant boxing, the ‘tag’ was unnecessary. “ In terms of work, Emraan is delighted with the success of his film Bombay Saga. In the film, the actor is opposed to John Abraham, who plays a gangster named Amartya Rao. As for Emraan, he plays the role of dating specialist Vijay Savarkar. The film hit theaters on March 19, 2021. And it is doing well at the box office despite occupying 50% of theaters. Then it will be seen in Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan, Krystle D’souza and Rhea Chakraborty. The trailer for the film has received a good response so far. It was due out last year on July 17, but due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the film’s release date has been pushed back. And now it’s all set to hit silver screens on April 9, 2021.







