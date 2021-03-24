Hollywood balks again as new movies set to stream





When will we all feel safe enough to watch movies in a movie theater? Or at least safe enough that Hollywood would feel safe again about making money from traditional theatrical releases? Well, that’s the question the entire industry is trying to solve, and two separate moves from the two biggest studios suggest the answer isn’t anytime soon, but maybe 2022. Walt Disney is apparently banking on the idea that some people may be ready for theaters this summer, but the company realizes that not everyone is up for popcorn snacking indoors with strangers. Black Widow, the long-awaited feature film to launch Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universes was slated for release in early May. Today, the House of Mouse announced that it will premiere on July 9 with one major caveat: MCU fans will also be able to watch the film on Disney + for an additional fee (likely around $ 30, if their past experiences with this model are valid). Shang Chi and the legend of the ten rings, another Marvel movie, was originally pegged to this July 9 release date, but will now move to September. Angelina Jolie-starring Eternal and Spider-Man: No Coming Home are still indexed to the November and December release dates, respectively. Cruella, the origin story of the arch nemesis of Dalmatians around the world, set in the days of his patronage young daughter and starring Emma Stone, will also remain upon its release on May 28. However, now you will also be able to watch this at home for a fee. It’s unclear what happens beyond the summer, but Disney has also pushed back the release dates of Death on the Nile, Deep waters, The man of kings, and Free Guy several months as well. Some of these films have now moved to 2022. Across town, Warner Brothers had already decided that for the rest of 2021, they would release all of their new movies in open theaters, while also releasing them on HBO Max the same day. They set 2023 as a return to normal, but left their plans for 2022 waves. And in an agreement with the parent company of Regal Cinemas, Warner Brothers today announced that all of its films in 2022 will come with a 45-day theatrical exclusivity, meaning it will take a month and a half before they don’t end up in streaming or VoD. . This is notable because that exclusivity window was once 90 days, but WB was also keen to strike a deal that brings its films to come, including Godzilla vs. Kong and Mortal combat, to all operating Regal screens as soon as possible. Overall, the picture of Hollywood’s immediate future remains more blemished than Emma Stones’ makeup in the photo above, but clearly the big studios are hoping things will be much clearer from here. end of the year, no return to normal by 2022.

