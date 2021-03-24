Wednesday, March 24, 2021 horoscope

Lunar alert

There are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

In a way, it’s a positive day for you because the moon is in your fire sign. It is a supporting influence for you, especially on an emotional level. However, you might run into difficulties with an older friend or surprises about money and possessions. To be fowarding something!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

A conversation with a parent or family member or, perhaps, a boss could be difficult this morning. (Arrrg.) This may be because something unexpected is affecting your routine at home. (Small appliances may break down or something unusual may happen.) Keep your cool.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Be careful as this is a slightly accidental day for you. You might also find yourself at odds with someone, especially if you get involved in discussions about race, politics, or religion. (Don’t even go.) Basically, relationships with friends and groups are now positive. Stick to what works.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Something to do with money or your possessions might worry you this morning. It can relate to rights and obligations regarding shared property, taxes and debt. A friend might also surprise you with information out of the blue. Stable as she goes.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You might have a strong reaction to things because the moon is in your sign. You may encounter some opposition from a partner or close friends, especially someone older or in a position of authority. Even if you are feeling rebellious, remember: what is your long term goal?

Virgo (23 August-22 September)

Play things quietly. Don’t make a big deal out of anything. Expect a few surprises, especially for travel plans or for something to do with medicine, law, and higher education. Give yourself extra time to be able to navigate something unexpected.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You could be involved with increased responsibilities with children today. Social plans may also place demands on you. During this time, relationships with a friend or group may encounter some hiccups if something’s funding is suddenly canceled. It’s a tough day.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Relations with parents, bosses, VIPs and the police will be strained today. You might feel limited by the rules and regulations. You might also be caught off guard by something unexpected related to friends or your partner or spouse. Think before acting.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

It’s a mildly accident-prone day, so be careful of everything you say and do. Something in the media might surprise you as well. Continue to be patient with those closest to you. Look for a possible fun outing with social entertainment, romantic partners, and kids.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Something to do with shared property, inheritances, taxes, or debt seems to be up for grabs today. Some zingers might come your way. (Stay alert!) Plans to entertain or redecorate your home could be delayed due to financial issues. It has always been so.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

No matter what is happening today, you have to follow the wishes of others. It can involve unexpected duties and obligations. Fortunately, with the placement of the sun and Venus, you can go in and out of anything. And of course, you can always rally your adorable peanut gallery!

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Something related to your health, your pet, or your job seems to be a bit on the expensive or onerous side today. You have no choice but to accept the situation. Part of it might come as a surprise because it’s unexpected. Something out of the blue! (Who was this masked man?)

If your birthday is today

Actress Jessica Chastain (1977) shares your birthday. You are idealistic and truthful. You have excellent instincts and can read people. You are a loving and caring person. Exciting changes and opportunities await you this year. Count on new adventures! If you can, explore the possibilities of traveling. Do whatever you can to expand your world through learning. Welcome to change! Your personal freedom is your goal this year.