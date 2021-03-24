Governor Northam’s COVID Restrictions: Virginia COVID Update





The governor said Virginia would start lifting some restrictions in places where there was the least risk of the spread, with a focus on outdoor events.

RICHMOND, Va. Will begin to roll back some COVID restrictions in April, as the number of cases plateaued and vaccine allocations are expected to rise significantly, Gov. Ralph Northam said at a press conference on Tuesday. . The governor said Virginia would start lifting restrictions in places where there was the least risk of the virus spreading, namely outdoor events. Starting April 1, the limits for social gatherings, entertainment venues, and sporting events will all increase. The capacity of indoor social gatherings will be limited to 50 people, while outdoor gatherings will be limited to 100 people. Previously, these ceilings were 10 and 25 respectively. The governor stressed that these guidelines would be applied to wedding venues. Entertainment venues can operate at 30% of their capacity. Indoor events will be able to increase from 250 people to a maximum of 500 people, but outdoor venues will not be limited by a spectator cap above the 30% capacity marker. Previously, the governor had imposed a cap of 1,000 people in outdoor entertainment venues. Recreational sporting events, including school athletic programs, will be limited to a 30% capacity, both indoors and outdoors, not to exceed 100 people indoors or 500 outdoors. Northam’s previous restrictions were 25 and 250, respectively. In-person degrees will also be limited to 30% of capacity, with a maximum of 5,000 people at outdoor ceremonies and 500 people indoors. The governor stressed that for all these events, masks and social distancing are still necessary. RELATED: Northam: Plan for Safe Degrees and In-Person Debut Announced in Virginia “We’re not just opening the doors, we’re not just flipping a switch,” Northam said. “These are measured approaches and we will continue to monitor the data to see how it goes, but it really depends on the Virginians.” Northam said the state’s infection count has plateaued and “come down well” from the peak seen in the first few months of 2021. Currently, Virginia’s 7-day average hovers around 1,400 new cases per day, while the percentage of positivity is around 5.6% “Vaccines are the light at the end of the tunnel, but only if we take them and only if we make smart choices until most people are protected,” Northam said. “We all want to get back to normal and the way to do that is to get vaccinated as soon as possible.” The governor reported that nearly 1 in 4 Virginians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an average of 50,000 doses administered per day. Northam also announced that the federal government would increase weekly Johnson & Johnson vaccine allocations by five times its previous shipment. He predicts that Virginia will receive 48,000 doses starting next week, and says he felt confident it was “only a matter of weeks” before the state was able to open them. vaccines to anyone who wants one. “We are on track to meet President Bidens’ goal of making the vaccine available to every adult on May 1, and I have no doubts that we will exceed it,” Northam said. “When our county sets clear goals, we meet and exceed them.” RELATED: Access to Vaccines: Northern Virginia Leaders Push for More Vaccines and Fairer Distribution Download the all new WUSA9 app here. Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your journey. Your news.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos