Entertainment
Darth Mofo: Tony Albert and Reko Rennie among artists demanding change at Mona | Mona
High-level artists call on the Museum of Old and New Art and its festivals, Dark Mofo and Mona Foma, to undertake a series of actions, including mandatory cultural awareness training and reparations in the form of purchase of Indigenous art in response to one and since canceled proposed works of art that would immerse a Union Jack flag in blood donated by Indigenous peoples.
First Nations artists and performers including Reko Rennie (Kamilaroi), Tony Albert (Girramay and Kuku Yalanji), Brook Andrew (Wiradjuri), Otis Hope Carey (Gumbaynggirr and Bundjalung) and the curator of Indigenous art at the National Gallery of Victorias , Myles Russell-Cook (Wotjobaluk), are among more than 2,000 people who have signed a pledge on Change.org and Instagram, stating that they refuse to work with the Museum of Old and New Art and its festivals, Dark Mofo and Mona Foma, until it carries out a series of organizational reforms.
Dark Mofo announced on Tuesday afternoon that it had canceled Santiago Sierras’ artwork, Union Flag, which allegedly saw the British flag dipped in the blood of First Nations people colonized by Britain. Union Flag was scheduled to feature at the annual winter festival this year.
We made a mistake and take full responsibility. The project will be canceled. We apologize to all First Nations people for any harm caused. We’re sorry, Dark Mofo director Leigh Carmichael said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Trawlwoolway / Plangermaireener artist Jamie Graham-Blair was circulating a petition on Instagram and Change.org, calling on artists to boycott the three big branches of the arts organization led by arts patron and professional gamer David. Walsh.
The petition calls on artists to refuse to work with the Mona Museum, the Dark Mofo Winter Arts Festival and the Mona Foma Summer Music and Art Festival until there are organizational reforms respectful of the Premiers Peoples, our culture and our histories.
We no longer believe your organizations are safe and respectful working environments for First Australian artists, curators and artistic workers, the petition says. Until these requirements are addressed and met by the MONA organizations, the document signatories will not work with the organizations in any capacity.
Signatories also include musicians Kira Puru, L-Fresh the Lion, MoJu and feminist writer Clementine Ford.
The petition makes six demands from the institution of Tasmania as a whole, including apologizing for past events that have negatively affected First Peoples and appointing a First Peoples Advisory Council and developing a plan for it. action of reconciliation.
He asks the organization to subsequently appoint First Nations members to curatorial roles at each branch and to commit to funding more Pakana (Tasmanian indigenous people) artwork in reparation for damage than you have already caused.
He is also asking that all Mona, Mona Foma and Dark Mofo staff, its directors and David Walsh himself undertake mandatory cultural awareness training and decolonization workshops.
Some Mona staff, including some in leadership roles within the organization, had previously expressed concerns about the project, including Mona Fomas artistic director, Brian Ritchie, who criticized the commission and left its Dark Mofo festival on Facebook behind; and Mona curator Emma Pike, who collected staff signatures on a letter calling Union Flag deaf to the tone of current struggles for treaty, equality, for Indigenous-led conversations and ultimately reconciliation, which she then sent to Walsh.
Pike told Guardian Australia the letter was sent to the owner of Monas on Tuesday morning, before the commission was canceled this afternoon.
The letter was not signed by a large number of staff (due to time constraints), but it was signed by key staff members whose opinions I knew David greatly respected and valued, and that he had listened before, she said. I know many other Mona / Mona Foma staff are disappointed that they didn’t have the opportunity to sign.
Walsh referred directly to the letter in a blog post on Tuesday in which he addressed the controversy and apologized for commissioning the work.
I shouldn’t swing by the reviews. But I shouldn’t be oblivious to it either. I am here trying to learn from it, he wrote. I am the ultimate beneficiary of colonialism. And I found myself using that as an excuse for my ignorance. Do I ever have the right to express an opinion (even through art) when experience is lacking? I think so. But my ignorance does not give me the power.
I’m trying to figure out, now, how I thought Sierras’ work was worth staging. This is going to offend someone (apparently almost everyone), but who could benefit from it? It would not be aesthetically powerful. And even this miserable justification for malfeasance and mediocrity, the greater good, does not apply here.
After Dark Mofo canceled Sierras’ work, the artist posted an image thumbnail on Facebook that said Often the slave defends the symbols of the master, which many have assumed to be a response to the outcry.
The petition also alleges that Aboriginal heritage sites were damaged during the construction of the Mona Museum itself, which sits on the banks of the River Derwent just outside Hobart. Guardian Australia has contacted Dark Mofo, Mona and Mona Foma for comment.
picture credit
