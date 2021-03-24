Instagram model offering $ 12,000 reward for the return of a stolen French Bulldog in North Hollywood





A family is devastated after saying their five-month-old French Bulldog was stolen by two men who were likely gunned down in broad daylight in North Hollywood this weekend. The puppy, named Seven, quickly became part of the Valencia family. “I feel like they took my child. They took my child. They took a member of my family… they kidnapped him. I don’t know if he’s okay, ”said Jasmin Valencia. The Instagram model bought the puppy for her baby girl and said the Frenchie was her daughter’s dream dog. “This is the dog she wanted. She asked for this type of dog, so this is the dog we wanted to give her. It was a Christmas present,” she said. On the afternoon of March 20, Valencia said her baby daughter and other family members were shopping at Target on Vineland Avenue and Victory Boulevard in North Hollywood. Seven was carried by Jasmin’s brother and the family didn’t know they were being followed. “They were after the dog. My brother tried to find them,” she explained, remembering the loud noise. It was the last time the family saw their beloved puppy. Investigators said what happened to the Valencia family was part of a disturbing crime happening around the world. Last month Lady Gaga’s walker was shot dead by thieves who stole two of her three French Bulldogs. The dogs were later returned, but the suspects are still at large. RELATED: Lady Gaga’s dog walker shot dead, 2 French bulldogs stolen from Hollywood; $ 500,000 reward offered Lady Gaga’s two stolen French Bulldogs safely reunited with singer’s representatives Los Angeles’ most popular dog breed? The French Bulldog Two arrested after stealing French bulldog from owner in Redondo Beach “It’s opportunistic. It’s a quick dollar, a quick dollar… up to $ 7,000,” said Los Angeles Police Lt. Robert Toledo. Seven is worth a lot of money, but that’s not about it, Valencia said. She said it was about what he meant to her and, more importantly, to her eight-year-old daughter. “She can’t even speak without crying. So we just want him to come home,” Valencia said. With the help of her friends, she is now offering a reward of $ 12,000 for Seven’s safe return. If you have any information, you are requested to contact LAPD’s North Hollywood station at 818-754-8300. Have your best stories delivered every day! Sign up for the FOX 11 Fast 5 newsletter. And receive late-breaking alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

