William Shatner never watched Star Trek | Entertainment





William Shatner has “never watched” an episode of “Star Trek”. The 90-year-old actor – who played Captain James T. Kirk in the original series from 1966 to 1969 – finds it too “painful” to see himself onscreen in the role, and he’s never seen anything but one of the many films in the franchise. , “Star Trek V: The Last Frontier”. He told ‘PEOPLE (the TV Show!)’: “I’ve never watched ‘Star Trek’. There are a lot of episodes that I don’t know, there are movies that I don’t know. .. “I made one of the # 5 movies I had to watch that one. But it’s painful because I don’t like how I look and what I’m doing.” Meanwhile, last year it was reported that William – who legally separated from his fourth wife Elizabeth Shatner in January 2020 after 19 years of marriage – was ready to jump back into the dating game and find a woman he could have fun with. A source said: “Bill can’t wait to get back to the dating scene. Although he’s 90, he’s still got a lot of charm and a sense of humor. And he’s one of the funniest guys. from Hollywood! “ The former “Boston Legal” star is even updating his style because he wants to make sure it looks as good as possible for the women he dates. The source added, “He’s already exercising more and even consulted a stylist to help him spruce up his image for the dating scene. “He’s not ready to stay home and wait for the ‘last frontier’. At least not on his own!” The divorce was settled very quickly after the Hollywood icon filed papers in December, due to the former couple signing a pre-nup. William was able to keep most of his $ 100 million fortune, with Elizabeth leaving with a $ 2 million settlement and two horses.

