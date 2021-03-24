Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh to make his Bollywood debut alongside Sunny Deols’ youngest son Rajvir?

The niece of superstar Salman Khan and daughter of filmmaker Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Alizeh Agnihotri is set to make his Bollywood debut with the son of Sooraj Barjatya, the Avnish film.

A report of India today further suggests that Alizeh will be paired with Sunny Deols’ youngest son, Rajvir.

The film would be a romantic comedy and draw parallels with Ayan Mukerjis Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani with Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

In 2019, Atul told the website that as a father he wanted Alizeh to be prepared, give the best of herself and have fun making the film.

He said: My kids have seen their families in the film industry, so they’ve seen our ups and downs so they know what it is, they know the dynamics. Hope they take it.

There is a certain maturity in the way she wants to approach her career, ”added Atul.

During this time, Rajvir worked as an assistant director on his brother Karans’ debut film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

At the press meeting, when Karan was asked about the film Rajvirs, he said that work on his film will take place soon. He will also take the training first.