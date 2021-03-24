Kim Tyler Dead: Child Actor in “ Please Don’t Eat the Daisies ” was 66





He played the oldest of four Nash children in the 1960s NBC comedy which starred Pat Crowley.

Kim Tyler, who played the eldest of the four rowdy sons of the Nash family at the center of NBC comedy 1965-1967 Please don’t eat the daisies, is dead. He was 66 years old. Tyler died on February 10 at his Hollywood Heights home after a long battle with cancer, his family announced. Please don’t eat the daisies, based on Jean Kerr’s best-selling book in 1957 and in the wake of a 1960 MGM film starring Doris Day and David Niven, featured Patricia Crowley as a freelance columnist and Mark Miller as husband, teacher university. They are the parents of Kyle (Tyler), Joel (Brian Nash) and twins Trevor (Jeff Fithian) and Tracy (Joe Fithian), raising the boys and an old English Sheepdog named Ladadog in an old house in the North of the New York State. Tyler was 11 when the show aired and he worked on all 58 episodes of the show over its two seasons. Born in Hollywood on April 17, 1954, Kim James Tyler made his screen debut in 1956 on an episode of 20th Century Fox Time, and he appeared on episodes of Hazelnut, The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, The Andy Griffith Show, The Addams Family, My three sons and My favorite martian. Please don’t eat the daisies scored his last acting credit. His family said he was a talented musician, skilled poker player, and amateur videographer. Survivors include his 42-year-old wife Michelle.







