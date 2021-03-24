Halle Berry Joins Mark Wahlberg in Our Man From Jersey | Entertainment News





Halle Berry will star in “Our Man From Jersey”. The 54-year-old actress has reportedly joined the cast of the upcoming Netflix spy thriller alongside Mark Wahlberg, with ‘Safe House’ writer David Guggenheim handling the script. According to Collider, Berry will take the lead with Wahlberg, who is also a producer with his longtime collaborator Steph Levinson. As it stands, the project still does not have a confirmed director, although the report notes that the streaming platform may already have an eye on someone without finalizing a deal yet. And as Deadline reports, the film – despite its setting in New Jersey – will actually be shot in London in early 2022. Although plot details are being kept under wraps for now, the upcoming blockbuster has been described as a spy film skin for the ‘James Bond’ franchise with a ‘blue collar lead’. This isn’t the first Netflix project Berry has chosen for, as the company recently acquired their directorial debut ‘Brused’, which will be released later this year. She also signed up to star in the upcoming sci-fi movie “The Mothership”. The story follows Sara Morse (Berry) a year after her husband mysteriously vanishes from their rural farm. But when she discovers a strange alien object under their house, Sara and her children set off on a race to find their husband, their father and above all the truth. Oscar-nominated screenwriter Matthew Charman will make his directorial debut and also wrote the screenplay. Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones are producing the film under their Automatik banner. Danny Stillman will serve as executive producer alongside Berry. She previously played Bond girl Jinx Johnson in the 2002 007 film “ Die Another Day ” and claimed that the studios were too scared to do a spinoff based on the NSA agent, with MGM put off by the $ 80 million price tag despite Bond bosses Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson pushing for her to get her own movie. She said: “It was very disappointing. “It was ahead of its time. No one was prepared to invest that kind of money in a black female action star. They just weren’t sure she was worth it. That’s where we were. were there then. “

