Tina Lilly appointed Executive Director of Georgia Council for the Arts | Entertainment

ATLANTA Georgia’s Department of Economic Development recently announced that Tina Lilly will be the new Executive Director of the Georgia Council for the Arts, effective immediately. Lilly has served the Georgia Council for the Arts for the past 14 years, most recently as the director of the organization’s $ 2 million grant program.
A longtime advocate for the arts, Lilly will lead the Georgia Council for the Arts mission to empower the arts industry in Georgia and artists in the state to cultivate healthy and vibrant communities rich in civic participation, cultural experiences and empowerment. economic prosperity. As the impact of COVID-19 devastated creative industries around the world, throughout the pandemic, GCA continued its work to provide a lifeline through grants and connections to help the sector have an impact of $ 62.5 billion on the state, especially as people crave healthy creative escapes.
Like the global arts community over the past year, Georgia’s creative industries, which bring vitality, better understanding and overall health to our society as well as our economy, have faced challenges that will require effort. supported to return to their full scale, Georgia Department Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said in a press release. At Tina Lilly, our Georgia arts community has a seasoned veteran who not only worked with this community as a valuable resource throughout COVID-19, but also rethought the way our grant programs worked, enabling us to better adapt to their present. and future needs. We thank Tina for her trusted leadership and look forward to the continued quality service she will provide to Georgia.
Since the onset of the pandemic, Lilly has overseen the administration of more than 225 state and federal funded grants and 63 resilience grants, a one-time grant funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES ) Act. She has also worked with staff, the SCM Board of Directors and partners statewide to provide guidance, resources, and adjust SCM operations and procedures to be more effective in meeting needs. constantly evolving, Wilson said.
In addition to making adjustments for the administration of Fiscal Year 2021 grants due to the impact of COVID-19, under Lillys’ leadership in December 2020, the Georgia Council for the Arts changed its guidelines for grants for fiscal year 2022. With a majority of arts organizations in Georgia remaining closed and most staff downsizing due to losses from the pandemic, GCA has made significant changes to the proposed grant programs to make the less time-consuming application process, to require less cash consideration for applicants, and to support new types of programs such as virtual events.
I am delighted and honored to take on this role, said Lilly. The arts community in the State of Georgia is made up of hundreds of thousands of hard-working individuals dedicated to building vibrant and thriving communities that are the foundation of economic and community development. I have the utmost respect for these artists and directors, and I am honored to be able to support them in their incredible and vital work.
Lilly has also managed the creation of the Grants Programs for Vibrant Communities and Cultural Facilities since joining GCA in 2007. As a member of the tourism resources team in the tourism division of GDEcD, Explore Georgia, she has advised communities across the state on the use of the arts for community and economic development. Prior to joining the Georgia Council for the Arts, Lilly was Executive Director of Madison-Morgan Cultural Center in Madison, Executive Director of 7 Stages Theater in Atlanta, and General Manager of Live Bait Theater in Chicago. She has also worked as an adjunct professor at the Theater School at DePaul University in Chicago and as a freelance director in various theaters in Chicago, Atlanta and New York. Lilly received a Masters of Fine Arts from DePaul University and an undergraduate degree from Birmingham-Southern College.
I am delighted that Governor Kemp and Commissioner Pat Wilson have chosen our longtime Georgia Council for the Arts member Tina Lilly as their new CEO, said Georgia Council for the Arts President J. Barry Schrenk. I have worked with Tina for over 10 years and have been constantly impressed with her professionalism, ideas, hard work and leadership abilities. Our Board of Directors and Georgian citizens are fortunate to benefit from his services.
The Georgia Council for the Arts is chaired by Schrenk of Tucker, with eight other board members from across the state and two ex officio members appointed by the Georgia General Assembly. These positions are appointed by the governor and plenary council meetings are held at least twice a year. In addition to providing advice and support, the board is responsible for approving policy and financial recommendations, approving fundraising plans and goals, agency goals and direction.