Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine





Sanjay Dutt receives the COVID-19 vaccine.

Image Credit: twitter.com/duttsanjay

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is the latest Indian celebrity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Munna Bhai MBBS star took to Twitter to announce he got the first shot. I received my first injection of the COVID-19 vaccine today at the BKC vaccination center. I want to congratulate Dr Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love and respect for them and their hard work. I Hind! he tweeted. The other stars to have received the vaccine are Anupam Kher, Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal. Dutt, 61, has been busy working on films after a poor health last year. News broke in August 2020 that the actor had been hospitalized for shortness of breath, unrelated to COVID-19. After being released, Dutt announced that he would take a break from work to look after his health. Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my supporters not to worry or speculate unnecessarily, Dutt said in a post at the time. On the same day, reports claimed he was diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer. Dutt did not confirm the diagnosis until October, when the actor mentioned him in a video posted by his friend. , celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. It’s good to be back in the living room. I have a haircut. If you see this, it’s a recent scar in my life, but I’ll beat it. I’ll beat him, I’ll be out of this cancer soon, he said. Dutt, who had a difficult career and in trouble with the law, finally conquered his cancer. On October 21, the actor announced that doctors had given him the green light. The last few weeks have been very difficult for me and my family. But as they say, God gives the toughest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on my children’s birthday, I am happy to emerge victorious from this battle and to be able to give them the best possible gift for the health and well-being of our family, Dutt tweeted. . The veteran star has twins Iqra and Shahraan with his wife Maanyata. His upcoming film projects include “KGF: Chapter 2”, “Prithviraj” and “Bhuj: The Pride of India”.







