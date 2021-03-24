Entertainment
George Segal, Oscar nominated actor who starred in Just Shoot Me !, died at 87
George Segal, the Oscar nominated actor who quarreled with Richard Burton in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, romanticized Glenda Jackson in A touch of class and won laughs on the TV sitcom Just Shoot Me !, has died at age 87.
The family are devastated to announce that this morning, George Segal died of bypass surgery, his wife Sonia Segal said in a statement on Tuesday.
Charming and witty, Segal has excelled in both dramatic and comedic roles, most recently playing the laid-back widower Albert Pops Solomon in the comedy series. The Goldbergs.
Longtime Segals manager Abe Hoch said in a statement that he would miss the warmth, humor, camaraderie and friendship of his friends. He was a wonderful human.
Segals’ acting career began on the New York scene and on television in the early 1960s. He quickly turned to films, playing an artist in the star-studded ensemble drama. Ship of fools and a scheming and cunning American corporal in a WWII prisoner of war camp Rat King in 1965.
Two years later, he won an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor in the appalling, marital drama Whos Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? with Burton and Elizabeth Taylor.
But it was in comedies that Segal cemented his star status in a series of films in the 1970s with directors and co-stars like Jackson, who won an Oscar for his performance in A touch of class.
He starred alongside Jane Fonda in Have fun with Dick and Jane, fell under the charms of Barbra Streisand in The owl and the cat and played Natalie Woods’ husband in The last married couple in America.
I always try to find humor and irony in the character I play because I consider myself a comedic actor, Segal said in an interview with online movie journal filmtalk.org in 2016.
It makes the drama a lot more fun for me by not taking it that seriously, you know.
He credited a first appearance on the late-night talk show The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson for his stint in comedic roles.
It was the first time people making movies saw me doing comedy and having this funny exchange with Carson, Segal told the Orlando Sentinel in 1998.
He said he considers himself lucky in a business that he likens to gambling because you’re still waiting for your lucky number, or a large part of it, to arrive.
He also had a passion for the banjo and performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City in 1981 with his band, the Beverly Hills Unlisted Jazz Band.
When Segal’s film career waned in the 1980s, he appeared in TV movies and series before returning to the big screen in supporting roles that included Look who’s talking in 1989 and 1996 The cable guy with Jim Carrey.
He found a younger generation of fans as a female magazine editor in the hit TV comedy Shoot me!, which lasted from 1997 to 2003.
He could make characters who should have been assholes look adorable, producer Steve Levitan, who worked with Segal on Shoot me!, Told Variety in an interview in 2017.
Segal said he was not considering retirement because people continued to offer him interesting roles.
Being 70 is good, but when you hit 80 you fall for it, he said Variety.
I have my second wind – although I am not going as fast as before.
