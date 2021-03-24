



A suave newly-built trophy house tucked away in the winding, mansion-filled streets of the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles is expected to hit the market on Tuesday for $ 21.99 million. Spanning more than 10,000 square feet, the upscale home built by international architectural firm XTen Architecture is light and airy, and with its expansive glass pocket doors, it epitomizes the indoor-outdoor living Southern California for which is well known.

Its contemporary, its elegant but its very organic and warm, said Sally Forster Jones, who shares the list with fellow Compass Vincent Dimauro. Natural materials such as warm woods and stone accompany modern white interiors and glass walls. Tyler hogan



When I arrived, the first thing I felt was this energy, this well-being, Mr Dimauro said. There’s a natural, organic warmth; all white oak, the view. Along with the views of the surrounding canyon, there is so much greenery, he said. The house has six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and is loaded with high end amenities. There is a home cinema, a bar, an imposing wine room, a wellness area with a gym and treatment area, and a chef’s kitchen. Tyler hogan



Additionally, there are two master bedrooms, a number of balconies, an infinity pool and spa, an outdoor kitchen, and a full-size garage with a hub for maneuvering vehicles. With Covid, your home is everything, Ms Forster Jones said. There are also two main bedrooms, so if you have an extended family, you have room for everyone, she says. You have your office, your wellness area; there is a theater, so if you want to chill out and chill out he has that, [theres] places for children to zoom in. Also, with security and privacy at the forefront in people’s minds, she added, he has a very secure feeling, it’s closed and therefore very private. Tyler hogan



Ownership records show the house is owned by a limited liability company, Devlin Land Group LLC, which purchased the lot and the previous house on it in 2014 for $ 5.45 million. In February, house prices in Southern California hit an all-time high, driven by a cohort of eager buyers competing for limited inventory, according to The Los Angeles Times. Across the region, the median selling price climbed nearly 15% from February 2020 to $ 619,750, and transactions jumped 17.6% at the same time.



