Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker take major milestone in new romance





Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have taken a major step forward in their new romance. The KUWTK star went official on Instagram with her handsome musician last month and has been spotted on multiple dates in recent weeks. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Travis shared a sweet note he received from Kourtney, where she dropped the L bomb. Speaking about the couple’s relationship, a source tells E! News: “He’s a great boyfriend and treats her really well. He gives her gifts and compliments. “She likes it. It’s very easy to date him because they’ve known each other for so long. He was still in her and it finally happened. “They have a great foundation for being friends for so long. They have fun together. Their children love each other and it is working for the moment. She loves the attention and has Travis in her life in this new way. During a candid conversation on The Drew Barrymore Show earlier this month, Travis called Kourtney a great mom because he was explaining the importance of dating someone who also has kids. Blink-182 drummer said: So far I’ve been dating girls who didn’t have kids and I find it a bit difficult because I think they would have a hard time figuring it out, like, Eh well, why don’t you wanna go to dinner every night with me? or why don’t you wanna see me every night? Now I’m spending time with a woman who’s a great mom, who’s a great friend, and you don’t have to worry about any of those things. It comes naturally, it’s like a matter of maturity. I also really like to miss someone and cherish the time I spend with them instead of being with them every day. Especially at the start of the relationship, I think missing someone is so important, ”he added. Kourtney shares three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. Travis also shares three children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler Alabama, 15, Landon, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 21. Previous article Zara and Mike Tindall welcome their third child together Next article Kris Jenner confirms she is launching her own skin care brand

