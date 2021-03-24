To what extent should actors’ identities reflect the roles they play?

U.S. high school students can get free digital access to the New York Times until September 1, 2021.

Last summer, Jenny Slate and Kristen Bell, two white actors, stopped voicing black characters in cartoons, saying the roles should have been given to black actors. In 2018, Scarlett Johansson, a cisgender actress, stepped down from a transgender role after a public backlash. In the late 2000s, disability rights activists wondered why Kevin McHale, who is valid, played Artie, a character who uses a wheelchair, on Glee.

When you watch a TV show, movie, play, or musical, do you think how much the actors’ identity or life experience resembles that of the character they are playing? Do you think actors should only play roles that reflect their identity, especially when it comes to portrayals of historically marginalized groups, such as people of color, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ people? Why or why not?

In Should Straight Actors Play Gay Roles? Star TV writer says no, Charles Kaiser writes about a new TV show on HBO Max whose creator said only gay artists should play gay characters:

It’s a sin, twenty years facing the AIDS crisis in the 1980s, broke new ground for its creator, Russell T. Davies, because he had never written about the epidemic before. But there was something else that made this HBO Max series different from the other gay-themed shows Davies had written, from the original Queer as Folk to A Very English Scandal: Its a Sin is the first show he performed in which almost all gay parties are played by gay actors. Now, the still-hungry pugilist to stir up controversy by arguing in interviews that as of now only gay actors should be allowed to play homosexual roles. Oh yes! he told me this week. I am going to war. I want Colin Firth to be ashamed of his actions. Firth and Stanley Tucci play a gay couple in the new Supernova movie, and Firth landed his first Oscar nomination in 2009 for playing a gay character in A Single Man. (Asked about a response from Firth, his publicist pointed out to the comments of the actors in the British magazine Attitude, which said in part: I have no definitive position on this subject. I think the question is still alive. This is something I take really seriously, and I thought about it a lot before doing it.) The question of which actors should be allowed to play which roles has become increasingly controversial, especially with regard to representations of historically marginalized groups. Hollywood productions have often chosen white actors in roles and stories that were originally not white, a phenomenon commonly referred to as laundering, but public pressure in recent years has prompted many white performers to decline these roles. Animated characters of color have often been voiced by white actors, but this practice is also abandoned. There is also growing consensus that transgender roles should only be played by transgender actors. But before the mixed gay-straight casting of The inheritance, an AIDS drama that premiered in London in 2018 and moved to Broadway the following year, there had not been much public debate about the suitability of straight actors in gay roles.

The article continues, exploring the legality of only allowing gay actors to perform gay roles:

Davies’ position goes against a long-held tenet of the LGBTQ equality movement: no one should ever be discriminated against on the basis of the sex of the person they sleep with. Davies now advocates discrimination against heterosexual actors who wish to audition for homosexual roles. In fact, the laws of Britain and the United States make Davies vulnerable to legal challenges if a straight person can prove that he was not considered for a role because he is not gay. This is illegal under the Supreme Court’s new interpretation of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, said Matt Coles, former director of the ACLU’s Center for Equality. The law prohibits discrimination based on sex and, in a surprise decision by the Conservative court last year, six judges ruled that the law covers discrimination based on sexual orientation or transgender status.

Two actors, Neil Patrick Harris, who is gay, and Stanley Tucci, who is straight, offer another perspective:

As an actor, I got to play all kinds of sexualities, Harris said in a phone interview last month. I lived almost a decade playing a brave straight person in How I Met Your Mother, and I had a blast. As a director, I hope to be able to hire purely on the basis of talent. Tucci agrees with Davies that gay actors should have more opportunities to play all kinds of roles, he told CBS in a recent interview. But he doesn’t think it should be banned from playing gay characters. I think playing is not being yourself, he said. If we were to use this as a model, we would only be playing ourselves.

Students, read the entire article, then tell us:

What’s your reaction to Russell T Davies’ take on straight actors playing gay roles? Do you agree or disagree? Why?

What do you think of the actors playing identities that are not theirs? The article mentions instances where cisgender actors played transgender roles or when white actors played characters of color. Have you ever seen this in a show, movie, play or musical? If you are an actor, have you ever played a character that did not reflect your identity? What did you feel?

How should directors assess identity, talent and experience in making decisions about who to play a role? Should all of these factors be weighted equally or should some factors be taken more seriously than others?

Mr Kaiser writes that Davies’ position flies in the face of a long-held tenet of the LGBTQ equality movement: that no one should be discriminated against on the basis of sexuality. Do you agree? Do you consider a straight actor playing a gay role the same as a gay actor playing a straight role? Why or why not? How concerned are you about the legal implications of Mr. Davies’ argumentation on the ethics of identity-based casting to ensure diverse representation?

Who do you think should take responsibility for solving this problem? Is it up to the actors to say no to roles that do not correspond to their identity? Does the director or casting director have to be the one who finds actors who have the same identity as a character? Or is someone else responsible?

What should actors do if they, like Ms. Slate and Ms. Bell, previously played roles that they now consider offensive or appropriate? Do you agree with their decisions to forgo voicing black characters in cartoons? What else should they have done, if any?

