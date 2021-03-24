Procedure, benefits, risks, follow-up and more

Hollywood wax is the most complete type of intimate hair removal. It removes all your pubic hair as well as the hair that grows around your: Apparently, Hollywood wax got its name from its popularity among Hollywood actors. Hollywood wax is just one of the many options you have for treating your pubic hair. Read on to find out how it differs from other popular waxes and what you can expect during the procedure.

The names of the different types of intimate waxes can be confusing, and many salons use the same terms in different ways. During a Hollywood wax, your technician will remove all your hair on your: Pubic bone

lips

upper thighs

anus A Brazilian wax is similar but usually leaves a small band or triangle of hair in the middle of your pubic area. Some salons refer to Hollywood wax as Brazilian. And like Hollywood wax, Brazilian wax removes hair around your: Bikini waxes are not as complete as Hollywood or Brazilian styles. During regular bikini waxing, your technician will remove all of your hair outside of your bikini line and sometimes a bit of the top of your pubic area. The full bikini wax takes it a step further and penetrates deeper into your bikini line. This may involve removing some or all of your pubic hair. Unlike Brazilian and Hollywood, it doesn’t remove your hair around your anus. If you don’t know what to call the type of wax you want, you can describe what you want to your hair removal technician so that you don’t walk out of the salon with something you’re not happy with.

Whether or not you groom your pubic hair is primarily a personal preference. But waxing has a few potential benefits. Epilating your pubic hair can potentially exfoliate your skin by removing dead skin cells from the top of your skin. Exfoliating your skin can help promote new skin cell formation and potentially improve your absorption of moisturizers. Compared to shaving or using an epilator, pubic hair removal tends to cause less bumps or irritation. Waxing can damage the roots of your hair and cause it to grow back thinner or weaker, which can be a benefit depending on how you look at it. In theory, removing all of your pubic hair can also help protect you from pubic lice.

Going to a salon that does not adhere to hygienic practices can put you at risk of developing a sexually transmitted infection (STI) or bacterial infection. A Letter to the Editor 2014 has shown that the following conditions result from contaminated hair removal tools during pubic hair removal: Minor complications are relatively common with pubic hair removal. A 2014 study found that 60 percent of 333 women reported at least one health complication in their lifetime due to pubic hair removal. The most common complications were sore skin and ingrown hairs. In rare cases, it is possible to also find: Hair removal of pubic hair may increase your risk of developing an STI In one 2017 study, the researchers asked 7,580 people about their: pubic hair grooming habits

sexual habits

History of STIs The above study found a higher lifetime prevalence of STIs in people with a history of pubic hair grooming compared to non-groomers. Extreme groomers had an even higher lifetime prevalence of STIs than casual groomers. Extreme groomers have been defined as people who remove all of their pubic hair more than 11 times a year.

Waxing is considered safe for most people. However, if you take any of the following, your skin may be more sensitive than usual and waxing may be more uncomfortable: You may want to reconsider waxing when you have your period due to increased sensitivity around your pubic area. If you have wax during your period, wear a menstrual cup or tampon to your appointment to prevent the blood from flowing freely. It is generally safe for pregnant women to wax, but you may want to check with your doctor if you are in your third trimester. It is also important to go to a reputable salon to avoid developing an infection. If you have genital piercing (s), your wax technician may ask you to remove it. If you can remove it, they will try to bypass the area.

You don’t need to do much to prepare for your waxing. You will need to let your hair grow at least a quarter of an inch for the wax to adhere properly. If it’s more than half an inch, you might want to cut it down. Here are some other things you can do to make your date easier: Wear cotton underwear and loose socks to your date.

Take a hot bath the day before your appointment.

Gently exfoliate your pubic area a few days before waxing.

Take an ibuprofen or other mild pain reliever about 30 minutes in advance.

Your hair removal appointment will likely take around 30 to 40 minutes. Here is what you can expect. You undress from the waist down and step onto the table. Your wax technician will ask you what type of hair removal you want before you begin. The technician will then clean your pubic area and cover it with an oil or powder as a pre-wax treatment. They will then apply a section of wax. When it cools, they will use their hand to stretch your skin and quickly remove the wax strip. They will repeat until they remove all of your hair. Once your technician is done waxing, they can go through the stray hair as much as possible with tweezers They will likely go on your skin with a serum or cream to soothe your skin and reduce your chances of developing ingrown hairs.

If you’ve never had Hollywood or Brazilian hair removal, you’re probably wondering if it hurts. The short answer is yes, it will probably be at least a little painful. The amount of pain you feel will vary depending on your individual tolerance. Many people report that waxing is the most painful the first time they wax and the least painful as they get used to it. Some people take a pain reliever like ibuprofen before their waxing to reduce the pain. Visiting a salon with properly trained technicians and sticking with a hard wax instead of a soft wax can also help reduce pain.

After waxing, it’s a good idea to avoid activities that could irritate your skin or transfer bacteria to the waxed area. Avoid taking a bath for the first 24 hours or so.

Avoid all sexual activity for the first 24 hours or so.

Try to use a gentle exfoliant about 2 days after your waxing.

Avoid tanning beds, saunas, exercise or swimming pools for the rest of the day.

Try not to touch the waxed area until the redness or discoloration is gone.

Finding a reputable salon for your hair removal is important. Going to a salon that does not follow good hygiene practices puts you at risk of developing an infection and possibly even a sexually transmitted infection. If the salon technicians are not properly trained, you are also at a higher risk of having a painful experience. Before visiting a salon, it’s a good idea to read the reviews to see if anyone has had a bad experience. You may also find it helpful to ask your friends if they can recommend a business for you.

After waxing your pubic hair, it will take about 3 to 4 weeks for your hair to start growing again. The exact time depends on how fast your hair is growing. People with dark hair and fair skin may notice hair regrowth earlier than people whose hair color is closer to their skin tone. Many hair removal technicians recommend waiting at least 6 weeks between waxing.