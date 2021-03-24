Bollywood watches new financial woes amid COVID outbreak

There is a sense of anxiety and caution seeping into Bollywood with actors, such as Aamir Khan and Kartik Aaryan, testing positive for Covid and filming is disrupted. This leads to a new set of financial problems, because in the days of Covid, a big budget directly translates into a bigger loss margin when a filming schedule is hampered.

Right after Aaryan broke the news of his positive diagnosis, the shooting of his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was suspended. While director Anees Bazmee and Kiara Advani have tested negative for COVID, Tabus’s report is still pending. Designer Manish Malhotra is afraid of his health as Aaryan and Advani walked the ramp with him just a day before they got Covid positive.

Director Amit Ravindernath Sharma has also tested positive for the virus, interrupting filming for Maidaan, while Aamir, who is quarantining himself at home, will resume work for Laal Singh Chaddha after fully recovering. In fact, producer Ramesh Taurani is also recovering from Covid.

According to industry experts, there isn’t much that can be done to eliminate the financial implications of the current scenario, but you just need to tread the route with caution.

It is very unfortunate that Aaryan tested positive. We were taking every precaution. Bahut kharab waqt chal raha hai, shares Bazmee, who informs that he will plan his next step once everyone’s report arrives.

There is a huge financial cost to following all of the guidelines in itself, and it is very important to follow them now. And when filming is suddenly suspended because of a positive COVID case, it results in huge loss, and there is nothing we can do about it, he said, adding that yeh pura saal loss ka hai. But I think you have the time nafa, nuksan dekhne ka nahi hai.

A similar thing happened when director Sanjay Leela Bhansali tested positive, getting his hands on his ambitious project, Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt. In fact, the filming of Jug Jugg Jeeyo was also put on hold after Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and director Raj Mehta tested positive for the coronavirus.

Such cases take a heavy toll on the producer and add to the budget, says Girish Johar, film producer and business analyst.

Each day of filming comes with a certain amount of expense. There are so many departments at work, from location costs and lighting to the tech team, the team involved, and work on the job. So when filming is stopped it affects the budget, says Johar, who notes that the amount depends on the budget of the films and the actors involved, saying the higher the budget, the higher the number.

Sharing a glimpse of the rising numbers in the overall cost, industry expert Jehil Thakkar says: After the lockdown, when certain SOPs were imposed for filming, the cost increased by 20-25% , due to various SOP requirements, limited crew capacity on set and extended filming times. However, this time it doesn’t take much of the count compared to when they were restarting.

There may be a lot of money at stake, but people in the industry understand the uncertainties of the times. Everyone understands that if there is a COVID situation then they have to stop filming, unless the person is not required on set for a few days. There are financial implications, but health matters more, trade expert Taran Adarsh ​​tells us.

The surge in cases in Mumbai has made things even more difficult for manufacturers. Every few days we hear about films being delayed due to talent and technicians testing positive. These delays have huge financial implications for a project … Already in the last 12 months the lockdown has had a cascading effect on shootings and releases, several films continue to struggle to reach the finish line. Delays of this magnitude increase the cost of production considerably, at a time when the uncertainty of theatrical activity is still great, says producer Amar Butala, who is extremely careful with the filming of Mission Majnu in Lucknow.

It was around the same time last year that the pandemic sparked a wave of uncertainty and ambiguities, bringing the entire entertainment industry to a standstill. A recap is what some fear, but trade expert Joginder Tuteja says it won’t happen again as we are much better prepared as an industry than last year.

However, Bollywood is not prepared to take any risks. Activities are not enabled in full mode. People want to watch and watch, says Johar.