For actor-activist Sacha Baron Cohen, being called a ‘jester’ is a good thingExBulletin



toggle legend Nico Tavernise / Netflix Nico Tavernise / Netflix

British actor and satirist Sacha Baron Cohen beautiful year, as his fictional character Borat might say.

He recently won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical and is nominated for two Academy Awards: Best Adapted Screenplay for Borat’s Later Movie Film and best supporting actor for The Chicago Trial 7. While these two films don’t seem to have anything in common, Cohen’s exaggerated characters and outrageous pranks are meant to challenge people’s beliefs and take on the mighty, much like Abbie Hoffman, the counterculture revolutionary in which he embodies. The Chicago 7 trial.

Like it or not, Sacha Baron Cohen is both a sophisticated clown and a social activist. The clown part started early watching legendary British satirists Peter Sellers and Monty Python. “The reason I became a comedian was really to see Brian’s life when I was about 8 years old, ”Cohen says of the movie Monty Python.

Cohen’s social activism flared up when he studied the American civil rights movement at the University of Cambridge. His thesis was entitled “The Black Jewish Alliance: The Case of Erroneous Identities”. It was at this point that Abbie Hoffman became one of Cohen’s heroes.

“I was really impressed with Abbie,” he said, “someone who was truly a genuine protester who was willing to die to fight injustice.”

Hoffman also knew how to entertain. In 1968, he was one of the men accused of conspiring to incite riots that broke out at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Hoffman’s courtroom antics were legendary: he made a pear tree on the defense table and, along with his friend and accused companion Jerry Rubin, showed up dressed in court robes. He was both charming and outspoken press conferences.

“He really understood the power of humor, wit, and comedy to reveal the ills of society,” Cohen says.

AT to prepare for the role of Abbie Hoffman, Cohen listened to Hoffman’s speeches and press conferences and read the trial transcripts. As a writer himself, Cohen was in awe. He even suggested lines to Aaron Sorkin, who wrote and directed The Chicago 7 trial. “And Aaron would say very nicely, ‘Thank you very much, but we’ll stick to the script,'” Cohen jokes.



toggle legend Courtesy of Amazon Studios Courtesy of Amazon Studios

There was no way to stick to the script when Sacha Baron Cohen was shooting his other Oscar nominated film, Next movie Borat. A cross between the satirical correspondents on The daily show and the slapstick of The Three Stooges, Cohen masquerades as a naive and backward journalist of a mythical version of Kazakhstan. Cohen describes Borat as a “racist”, “misogynist”, “anti-Semite”. When real people spend time with him, thinking they are being interviewed for a foreign documentary or some other pretext, their real beliefs often emerge. “They have a camera in front of them and they can turn out to be either horrible or good or a mixture,” Cohen says.

“Hillary Clinton drinks children’s blood?” Borat asks QAnon followers Jerry Holleman and Jim Russell. “That’s what we heard” and, “we said,” they respond.

Without ever breaking character, Cohen spent almost an entire week living with Holleman and Russell and, he says, began to like them.

“Sure, they’re conspiracy theorists and many liberals see them as enemies, but I liked them,” he says. “A lot of people who saw the movie really liked them too. And what you realize is that they are good, ordinary people who have been fed lies and conspiracies from politicians and the media. social. “

For Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, Sacha Baron Cohen is a “voraciously curious” satirist who uses his art to denounce the hypocrisy of people in positions of authority, popular culture … and he obliges you really to confront your own prejudices. “

In 2019, ADL awarded Cohen its International Leadership Award. In one speech which now has over 2 million views, Cohen berated the tech giants who control social media as “the greatest propaganda machine in history.”

“Sacha Baron Cohen is also an activist who is ready to showcase himself and use his art to lead a conversation and generate change,” says Greenblatt.

Cohen and a small team of writers are nominated for an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for Next movie Borat. Even though the film requires constant improvisation, Cohen says they wrote a 90-page script before starting filming. In addition to writing lines for Borat and Borat’s daughter Tutar, he says, “we wrote the lines that we hoped real people would say and we did a read.”

They brought in some great Hollywood screenwriters who Cohen said thought the script was “awesome.” Then they asked him, “Who are you going to play Mike Pence or Rudy Giuliani?” “When Cohen explained that they would play themselves,” people just said, “Okay, you’re completely crazy and wasted the last two hours of our lives. Thank you very much, ”he said.

In a scene from the headline-grabbing film, Borat’s daughter Tutar, played by Maria Bakalova, poses as an interviewer interviewing Giuliani at a hotel.

“I was sure I panicked before this famous scene at the New York hotel with Rudy Giuliani,” recalls Bakalova, nominated for the Oscar for best actress in a supporting role. “Because he’s a sufficiently established public figure and he’s a politician and I’m not even an American.”

Bakalova says that throughout the filming, Sacha Baron Cohen was constantly making changes: “There was a storyline that was evolving every day. They were writing new scenes and new jokes because Sasha is also a perfectionist so … always… is probably going to be a better joke. “

Cohen is serious about the craftsmanship and power of comedy, clinging to something he learned in his early 20s. “I learned under this legendary clown teacher, which sounds like a joke in itself, but there is a legendary clown teacher, Philippe Gaulier, and he taught this really obscure form of satire called a jester,” Cohen says. . “Jesters were in a way the dispossessed of society in medieval times. They lived outside the cities and then once a year they were allowed in the villages, in the cities, and they would put on these buffoons and the idea was to undermine the establishment. “

Cohen says that Gaulier once told him: “You are a jester.”

“I was pretty shocked,” Cohen says, “but I guess so, I never sought approval from people I didn’t respect.”

How else could Sacha Baron Cohen spend years pulling off hugely ambitious pranks that raise awareness, sometimes sue him and earn him Oscar nominations?

Nina Gregory edited and Kelli Wessinger produced this story for radio.