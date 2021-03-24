Hollywood producer Gina Goff returns home for film premiere

A Hollywood producer returns to her hometown of Jefferson City this week to participate in the screening of her own film.

Gina G. Goff, of Goff Productions, was born and raised in Jefferson City just off Allen Drive. She attended West Elementary School and then graduated with the Class of 1980 at Jefferson City High School. While there, she was a trumpeter with the Jay Band, which she said was one of her favorite parts of high school.

“I was in every band I could get into – jazz, pep, marching band – and loved it,” Goff said. “I have made long-standing friendships with these same band members.”

She grew up frequenting the Lake of the Ozarks, where she visited her grandparents. Goff said she was always at the water’s edge – whether by the lake or swimming at Memorial Park Aquatics Center. She also loved to cycle on the Missouri trails.

‘A different arena’

One path she didn’t think she would take when growing up was the cinema.

After earning her BSc at Central Missouri State University and her MA at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, her heart turned to legal work. She worked as a paralegal in Kansas City after college, but at the same time had a passion for movies.

After moving to the warmer climate of Los Angeles, she discovered that the film industry was all around her.

“I was like, ‘How cool would it be to be in this business, from a paralegal point of view? Said Goff.

Then an ad in LA Weekly for an American Film Institute film camp caught his eye. She took two weeks off from her day job and attended the camp. This is where she found her place in the film industry.

“We learned everything from A to Z,” said Goff. “I was instantly hooked. I saw a place for myself in the business – I didn’t want to be an actor, a writer, or a director, but realized that the business needed people who were organized and well with the money and people.

Eventually, she was able to quit her day job and jump head first into the film industry. Knowing no one in the company, Goff joined all the organizations she could to make herself known.

Besides making connections, she said, her skills have evolved well in the film industry. She realized that she had done production work before, but in “a different arena” – the courtroom.

“There are a lot of similarities between an essay and a production,” Goff said. “When you participate in a trial, you dress your clients, you tell them things that you want them to focus on, things that you prefer them to avoid. Likewise, in a movie, you present a narrative and you want the audience to receive it well.

“It’s not the normal story of how people come into the business, but I’m not sure there is a normal story,” Goff laughed. “Everyone’s background and history are different.”

Create a “ senior moment ”

Goff has learned a lot in the industry – including that not everything goes according to your schedule. His new film, “Senior Moment”, is one example.

The film – released in theaters and on demand Friday – is a comedy film directed by Giorgio Serafini and features a star-studded cast starring William Shatner, Jean Smart, Christopher Lloyd, Esai Morales and Katrina Bowden, to name a few -a.

As a producer who reads scripts often, she is always on the lookout for something interesting that will reach a wide audience. In this case, “Senior Moment” told a story about something that few movies do – love in old age.

“I read it and was blown away,” she said. “It’s for a commercial audience, but also for an audience that is much overlooked – the older audience. What people don’t realize is that people are going to see movies that aren’t superhero movies. “

It was a longer-than-usual project, produced before the pandemic, but completed and sold during COVID-19 and the resulting restrictions.

Goff said he learned a lot from the whole process.

“I think everyone learned a lot during the pandemic about the kind of work they do,” Goff said. “I learned that we are certainly not essential workers. But I was very lucky and lucky to have a movie to finish, not counting on (having to produce) during the pandemic. “

‘It was fate’

There were also aspects of “Moment Senior” that went much better than expected, which Goff said is “proof that it was meant to be.”

The plot features William Shatner as Victor Martin, a retired NASA test pilot often seen racing around Palm Springs in his vintage Porsche convertible with his best friend, Sal (Christopher Lloyd). His life changes when his license is revoked and his car is impounded. When forced to take public transport, he meets his polar opposite, Caroline (Jean Smart), with whom he relearns to navigate love and life as he works to find his license and his car.

Goff said that when she first read the script, the only person she saw for the lead role was Shatner. After contacting his assistant without waiting for a response, he called her back a few days later, excited about the role. She said the “difficulty” of finding a director, putting together the finances and the rest of the cast followed soon after.

“The casting was one of the coolest things about this movie,” Goff said. “From the biggest to the smallest role, everyone came together to make it happen. This does not always happen. “

From Jean Smart’s ability to cry on a dime to the priceless expressions of Christopher Lloyd, she loved to see a “circle take” come together, knowing after a take when a scene would be in the movie.

Goff hopes viewers enjoy the feel-good movie and understand its message: you are never too old to fall in love.

“It’s been a long journey to get to this point,” Goff said. “‘Senior Moment’ is my biggest movie to date, and it won’t be my last.”

“Senior Moment” premieres Friday at GQT Capital 8 in Jefferson City, followed by a Q&A with Goff after the first screening. There will be a social distancing after-party on the outdoor patio at Prison Brews.

For more information on the film and where it can be viewed, visit seniormomentmovie.com.