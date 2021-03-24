Hollywood honors George Segal

Adam Goldberg, Goldberg creator Ben Stiller and WGAW President David A. Goodman were among those who shared posts on social media.



In the wake of George Segal’s death on Tuesday, Hollywood stars took to social media to share memories and tributes to the Oscar-nominated film and television actor.

He died from bypass surgery, his wife, Sonia, said. Segal was 87 years old.

The actor was most associated with playing intelligent and neurotic characters in comedies such as Have fun with Dick and Janeand The owl and the cat. In 1967 he was nominated for an Oscar for Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf ?.He starred for seven seasons in NBC’s workplace comedyShoot me! as editor Jack Gallo. Segal’s most recent role was Albert “Pops” Solomon on the sitcom The Goldbergs.

The Goldbergs Creator Adam Goldberg shared on Twitter: “Today we lost a legend. It was a real honor to be a small part of George Segals’ incredible legacy. By sheer fate I ended up pick the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a child at heart with a magical spark. I think those memories say it all … “

“My favorite George Segal movie is The Hot Rock,” Ben Stiller tweeted. “What a career. What a nice man, what a cool, funny iconic 70s movie star. #REST IN PEACE. “

Among other stars who shared on social media, Melissa Joan Hart wrote: “Shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of #GeorgeSegal! From filming #JustShootMe to his staging on #Goldbergs he was a real gem. and a great man. We will miss him! “

Segal’s Love and other drugs Co-star Josh Gad also shared a post. “Beyond the sadness and broken heart of saying goodbye to my late movie dad, awesome #GeorgeNot matter – I was so struck by the stars on the set. To my surprise, not only did he let me ask him about all of his amazing experiences, but he delivered me stories that I could never have imagined. REST IN PEACE.”

David A. Goodman, president of the Writers Guild of America, West, wrote on Twitter: “I was in a writers room about 20 years ago and George Segal suddenly walked in and said: Is it the writers? I want to meet the writers! He shook hands with all of us, then left. REST IN PEACE.”

Writer-producer Larry Charles shared on Twitter, “Even though he was a brilliant comedian, when I think of movies like California Split or Blume in love or Terminal man or Born to win I think of George Segal as one of our most underrated and versatile actors. #RIPGeorgeSegal. “

Check out these reactions and more, below.

