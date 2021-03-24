Entertainment
The Kardashians follow this unique procedure to test their guests for COVID 19
Andy Cohen, who recently interviewed the Kardashians for an upcoming series, has revealed the family’s most unique way to test guests for COVID-19.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed several things and one of those major changes is the interaction with the guests. While some talk shows have gone virtual, there are also ones like The Graham Norton Show where guests are seated in a socially distant setting. Although when it comes to home invitations for interviews, we have to say that the Kardashians seem to have cracked the code on how to make it the safest. It was Andy Cohen who spilled the beans on what it’s like to be a visitor to the Kardashian house and it’s nothing like you’ve heard before.
Cohen recently appearing on the Bitch Sesh podcast revealed what happened when he was scheduled to visit Khloe Kardashian’s house to interview the family for his upcoming show For Real: The Story of Reality TV. The host recalled being sent to Kardashian’s preferred COVID testing center first.
Andy further mentioned that he was told that it would be his driver who would receive the results and that if the second door opened they would be ready to take him, meaning he tested negative for the test. Recalling his astonishment at this unique procedure of letting the door be a sign of his COVID-19 result, Cohen said: It was amazing. I was like, is this the door? [ Driver] It was like, no. This is the next one. We will. Here it is. It opens. I’m like, I’m sure of COVID!
We knew we could trust the Kardashians to turn even receiving the COVID-19 results into a dramatic case.
