Witness Docs and Atlas Obscura team up to release new daily travel podcast

WHY IT PRICES: Curious listeners can discover interesting places around the world with this new podcast. Codie Liermann, editor-in-chief The Stitchers Witness Docs unit has partnered with award-winning travel and experience company Atlas Obscura to launch a new daily podcast that celebrates the weird, amazing and unexpected places in the world. The Atlas Obscura podcast launched on March 15. Atlas Obscuras’s mission is to inspire wonder and curiosity about the incredible world we all share. With his new podcast, Atlas Obscura co-founder and host Dylan Thuras takes listeners on an audio quest to discover new and hidden places; maybe halfway around the world, or maybe in her own backyard. Once there, listeners listen to the stories and stories of the amazing people who make these places special. With each richly produced episode in under 15 minutes, the Atlas Obscura podcast serves as a daily escape when we need it most. Destinations around the world include the Gates of Hell in Turkmenistan, the National Science Museum of Japan in Tokyo, Iceland’s oldest swimming pool, the ruins of the Dead Sea Scrolls in the West Bank as well as American sites like a memorial to the first monkey sent to Space in Huntsville, AL, National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, MD, Institute of Illegal Images in San Francisco, Calif., and Grasshopper Glacier in Park County, MT. We have all spent a great part of the past year at home, and I think everyone is looking forward to the chance to discover the world a little bit more. This podcast is an invitation to travel to some of the most interesting and surprising places in the world, listen to their stories and meet the people behind them, said Atlas Obscura co-founder Dylan Thuras. From communist mummies to living root bridges, the show is an auditory tour of the hidden wonders of the world and the sometimes extraordinary ways they connect to our own lives. The Atlas Obscura podcast is produced by Dylan Thuras, Doug Baldinger, Chris Naka, Kameel Stanley, Sarah Wyman and John DeLore. The theme and end-of-credit music are by Sam Tyndall, and the show is mixed by Luz Fleming. You can listen to the trailer and subscribe to The Atlas Obscura podcast sure Stitcher, Apple podcasts, Spotify and all the major podcast apps. SOURCE: Atlas Obscura press release.







