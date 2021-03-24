Ava DuVernay, activists strengthen the diversity of Hollywood teams

Last summer, freelance cinematographer Sade Ndya was scouring social media for projects and collaborators in Los Angeles when she discovered the # StartWith8Hollywood mentorship program.

As a 21-year-old black woman navigating the industry, she had to fight 10 times harder than her peers to get fair rates, she said. She joined the Mentorship Program, which connects established Hollywood experts with eight women of color working in the entertainment industry.

Ndya was mentored by Destroyer’s cinematographer Julie Kirkwood, who put her in touch with the Gersh agency, which helped her organize gigs with big brands such as Adidas, Reebok, Microsoft and Apple.

There aren’t many people who look like me in those rooms, Ndya said from his home in Los Angeles’ Mid-City neighborhood. She really prepared me for the first meeting with Gersh and really pushed me to have that confidence too.

In the last few years of protests against the murder of George Floyd by police and Hollywoods relying on systemic racism, activists have launched a number of grassroots initiatives aimed at helping marginalized film and television talent advance in industry.

# Startwith8Hollywood started last year, as did a foundation started by Los Angeles-based film editor Ri-Karlo Handy to help young people of color get their first jobs in the industry. In February, a group of women from the nonprofit Ava DuVernays Array Alliance launched a platform to facilitate the diverse hiring of crews.

They joined others who are already working to better diversify Hollywood. Boyle Heights-based writer Kayden Phoenix formed the Chicana Directors Initiative in 2019 to promote women directors and directors of Latin American descent. And TV director Bree L. Frank launched the Hue You Know Now Facebook group in 2017 with 15,000 members who provide mentorship and promote employment opportunities for blacks and Indigenous people of color.

They do a very good job of building coalitions and building networks that exist outside, that are not controlled by, that are not restricted by established studio systems, said Stéphane Dunn, professor in the program. ‘Morehouse Colleges Film, Television and Emerging Media Studies. .

1/4 Janine Jones-Clark, executive vice president of inclusion talent and content at NBCUniversal. (NBCUniversal) 2/4 Christina Faith, a Philadelphia-based filmmaker who joined # Startwith8Hollywood. (Creative Thinking Media) 3/4 Film producer Cheryl Bedford. (Antoine Reekmans) 4/4 Bree L. Frank, President and Founder of Hue You Know. (Jérôme A. Shaw)

These efforts respond to the need to help people of color enter the industry to address a systemic lack of diversity behind the camera. For example, there was no woman of color as a cinematographer in the 300 Best Movies from 2016 to 2018, according to one. USC Annenberg study Inclusion initiative. White men made up 80% of film editing positions. Between 2007 and 2018, only one director of more than 1,200 popular films was Latina, according to another USC study.

While Dunn hosts studio scholarships and diversity programs, she says they didn’t necessarily translate into employment.

If you don’t get a job in the current network, if they haven’t encouraged you to take the next step, you may be missing … just beat the pavement despite having made this really great camaraderie, said Dunn. And this is really problematic.

# StartWith8Hollywood founder, writer and activist Thuc Nguyen said she was inspired by the success of similar mentorship programs used by venture capital firms in Silicon Valley.

The real job [of diversity and inclusion] is best when it’s led by the most marginalized people, she said.

In June, Nguyen teamed up with Cheryl Bedford and her Los Angeles-based nonprofit Women of Color Unite, which has more than 3,500 members and maintains a database of women of color in jobs below. line.

It was just me who was starting to tire of white people saying, I don’t know any dot, dot, dot, dot, said Bedford, who relies on donations and grants from the City of Los Angeles and other groups. .

Over the past year in the United States, the organizers of # StartWith8Hollywood said the free program has matched nearly 1,000 people with industry mentors, including veteran producer Cassian Elwes and Chernobyl creator Craig. Mazin.

Among them is Philadelphia-based screenwriter and director Christina Faith.

Faith wanted to secure a distribution deal for a feature film she directed, Love You Right: An R&B Musical, starring actor and The Voice contestant Mark Hood. She discovered # StartWith8Hollywood on Twitter in April 2020 and asked to be matched with distribution mentors.

Executives helped her target specific distributors and develop her pitches, made presentations and reviewed the 14 offers she received. In October, Byron Allens Freestyle Digital Media struck a deal with Faith that earned him 75% of his profits.

The 37-year-old self-taught filmmaker was impressed with the ease of access.

You can walk in the door or you can get a mentor in your specific area without all the obstacles, Faith said. It costs nothing but time.

A common refrain from producers is that they would like to diversify their productions but they don’t know any colored crew members.

To address this, DuVernay and his team spent two years creating a research platform for various teams, free to anyone with verifiable industry credit. Several major studios and streamers have signed multi-year agreements to invest six figures per year in the database, called Array Crew, and will cover the costs of using it by their producers.

A line producer can create a complete crew list from the service, across 500 search categories, in a manner compatible with commonly used production software. About 70 productions are actively using the platform, said DuVernay.

It’s been an unorganized process that allows people to say, let me do it the old fashioned way, just let me use the people I know, DuVernay said. If you are a woman, if you are a person of color, if you are an elderly person, if you are a disabled person, you will probably be the only one standing like you.

James Duhon, a Dallas-based cinematographer, is one of the thousands listed in the Array Crew database.

It’s something that has been needed in the industry for a very long time, said the 39-year-old UCLA Film School graduate. It’s just a tight-knit, silent society of white men. When I step on the set, I always get stares. Who is this 6 foot, 3 inch, 220 pound fat guy? Is it security? I don’t look like your normal cinematographer.

Movie editor Handy created a list of other editors of color last year after receiving calls from producers looking to diversify their teams, which sparked a backlash from fellow White Union colleagues. But he found that many of the same people on the list had received the job offers, so instead he focused on trying to get young people of color to get their first breaks. He created the Handy Foundation, joining the Los Angeles Urban League and Editors Guild, Local 700, to train and mentor assistant film editors and land them their first union jobs.

So far, the foundation has placed six interns in studios funding the program, including BET, ITV and Netflix, Handy said. A new cycle began last month, with 17 selected out of 400 applicants.

You’re not going to find the showrunner you want, the publisher you want, or the producer you want today if you didn’t help create these people four or five years ago, Handy said. At some point, someone, somewhere, has to give you your first chance.

John Gibson, who leads the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion program at Motion Picture Assn., Welcomes the new groups. The MPA initiative funds 40 partner programs such as the American Black Film Festival and the Georgia Latino Film Festival.

It really takes the whole ecosystem, be it studios, networks, production companies, guilds, Gibson said. We all need to work on it collectively. Over the past year, this heightened conversation about social justice, injustice and advocacy has enabled organizations that have been around forever … to have honest conversations about where they are and where they need to be.

Despite their limitations, studio scholarships and diversity programs can present filmmakers and crew of color with powerful leaders they might not otherwise have encountered.

NBCUniversal, for example, has diversity initiatives to train writers, directors, composers and animators. This summer, he hopes to launch a pilot program for below-the-line workers.

This industry can be such an isolated business, you know it sometimes, said Janine Jones-Clark, executive vice president of Inclusion Talent and Content for NBCUniversal.

Of more than 100 graduates from the programs since 2017, about half have earned production credits in industry and 25% within NBCUniversal. They include Juel Taylor, who writes on Universals’ upcoming LeBron James biopic, and Gandja Monteiro, who will direct the musical feature Talent Show.

These programs open doors, but that’s a small part, Jones-Clark said. The hard work begins after the program ends and we continue to invest in helping this talent lead the way for success in the industry.