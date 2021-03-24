Producer of ‘Chernobyl’ Hub North England Hub





1:00 a.m. PDT 03/24/2021



by



Alex Ritman



‘Black Mirror’ producer Lucy Dyke will lead the Manchester-based operation, which will focus on the development and production of scripted projects in the region.

Sister, the fast growing generation powerhouse founded by Jane Featherstone, Stacey Snider and Elisabeth Murdoch which has produced shows such asChernobyl, London gangs and Giri / Hajj, is launching a new Manchester-based entity. Northern Sister, announced on Wednesday, will focus on the development and production of high-end scripted projects from the north of England and connect with writers, producers and creative talent from other cities including Leeds, Newcastle , Liverpool and Bradford. The new operation will be led by Black mirror producer Lucy Dyke, who joins the company after working with Sister overseeing his BBC / AMC legal drama The Split for two seasons. In addition to developing his own projects in the region, Dyke will also continue to work with teams located in London and Los Angeles. Dyke is currently working with executive producer Featherstone and Sister Chris Fry on a number of new scripted projects. “I am delighted to create a permanent home here in the North while continuing my long-standing relationship with Jane and the exceptional team at Sister,” said Dyke. “This is an exciting opportunity to collaborate with extraordinarily talented creatives in this field and beyond, and to recognize the need to create more opportunities outside of London. Sister is a brilliantly empowering company that always puts the right storytelling. in the foreground and look forward to exploring what we can do together. “ Featherstone, who also serves as Sister’s Creative Director for London: “I am so delighted that Sister can support and encourage Lucys’ ambitions in the North. We share his passion and willingness to continue to collaborate with partners established and to seek, connect with and develop emerging voices from across the UK “ Sister is currently in production on the Amazon series The power, based on Naomi Alderman’s bestselling novel, It is bad for BBC / AMC and adapted from the bestseller by Adam Kay, and Landscapers, for HBO / Sky, with Olivia Colman who also produces for her own South of the River Pictures. On the film side, Sister is working on the recently announced Bee Gees biopic, directed by Kenneth Branagh with producer Graham King and Paramount.







