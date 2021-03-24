Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment | Business

CANTON, Ohio – (BUSINESS WIRE) – March 23, 2021 –

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV or The Corporation) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company focused on the power of professional football, today announced the signing of a partnered with Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN), a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company, to deliver non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that will enable fans of professional football and sports entertainment to buy and sell exclusive content developed by HOFV and its partners. This partnership offers the company another way to generate revenue through its burgeoning media division.

This press release contains multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210323006052/en/

We are delighted to partner with Dolphin, an emerging thought leader in the NFT market, to accelerate our entry into the space, said Michael Crawford, President and CEO of HOFV. The significant progress we have made on our strategic initiatives since their IPO in July 2020 has enabled us to be able to offer individuals the opportunity to own NFTs coupled with original content focused on professional football. This partnership will give us another opportunity to unlock additional value from the unique media projects we have in development.

The entry of HOFVs into the NFT space is a reflection of the overwhelming demand for this relatively new form of art and digital media purchasing. HOFV expects its first NFT offering to be connected to its Heisman 2 Hall (H2H) platform, created in partnership with Elite Team Holdings, LLC, which represents the exclusive group of just 10 athletes who have won a Heisman Trophy. and were inducted into the Professional Football Hall of Fame.

Crawford continued, focusing on this space at a time when NFTs are growing in popularity demonstrates our company’s ability to leverage direct access to exclusive content and a strong pipeline of branded and intellectual partnerships.

Bill ODowd, CEO of Dolphin, said HOFV is a leader at the crossroads of professional football and entertainment, making it an ideal first partner for Dolphin’s new NFT division. Dolphins’ top entertainment marketing companies and their ability to design, produce, publish and promote NFTs will bring tremendous value to this powerful partnership. We are excited to work with HOFV and its partners to create and market collectible digital NFTs in demand for the vast sports fan base. “

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company harnessing the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Based in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the campus of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Additional company information is available at www.HOFREco.com.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is an independent leader in entertainment marketing and premium content development. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and advertising services to many leading brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, entertainment industries. music, games and hospitality. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities, as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin’s legacy content production company, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O’Dowd, has produced several award-winning feature films and digital series.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this document are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as opportunity, future , will, purpose, and looking to the future and other similar expressions which predict or indicate future events or trends or which are not statements of historical subjects. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which could lead to actual results or results. differ materially from those discussed in forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or results include failure to recognize the expected benefits of the business combination; costs associated with business combinations; the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of the Company’s shares on the Nasdaq; the company’s ability to manage growth; the company’s ability to execute its business plan and meet its forecasts; potential litigation involving the company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; general economic and market conditions affecting demand for the Company’s products and services, and in particular economic and market conditions in the resort and entertainment industry; the potential adverse effects of the global coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) on financial markets, general economic conditions, unemployment and liquidity, operations and company personnel, as well as the risks and uncertainties discussed over time to other in our reports and other public filings with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210323006052/en/

CONTACT: Media / investor contacts:

For Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Media inquiries: [email protected]

Investor inquiries: [email protected] For Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Investor inquiries: James Carbonara, james @ haydenir.com

KEYWORD: OHIO UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CASINO / GAMES SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS FOOTBALL ACCOMMODATION DESTINATIONS TRAVEL

SOURCE: Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company and Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 03/23/2021 4:55 p.m. / DISC: 03/23/2021 4:55 p.m.

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210323006052/en