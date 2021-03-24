Sony Music Publishing signs global partnership with Gallo Music Publishers of South Africa





Sony Music Publishing South Africa has signed a global agreement with Gallo Music Publishers, at the exclusion of Africa. Gallo Music Publishers is the publishing arm of one of Africa's largest and oldest independent labels, Gallo Record Company, which is also celebrating its 95th anniversary this year. The creative partnership will see SMP "create new opportunities for Gallo's compositions internationally," the company says. The Gallo Music Publishers catalog includes works by the Grammy-winning group isicathamiya, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, The Manhattan Brothers, mbaqanga supergroup Mahlathini and the Mahotella Queens, Caiphus Semenya, African jazz singer Dorothy Masuka and Sipho Hotstix Mabuse . In addition, Gallo is also home to Chicco Twala, which produced the majority of Brenda Fassies selling platinum albums; and Mbongeni Ngema, who wrote the screenplay Sarafina, as well as songs from reggae star Lucky Dube and afro-pop group Mango Groove, to name a few. Songwriters published by Gallo will now have the opportunity to collaborate with SMP's songwriters roster and promote their songs internationally, the company says. SMP also stated that it will also provide its administration services to collect, distribute and expedite royalty payments across the world, in addition to providing synchronization services, creating placement opportunities for GMP songs and to license its music for film, television and commercials. It is my great pleasure to welcome Gallo Music Publishers to the Sony Music Publishing family. With its formidable roster of writers, Gallo's story is the history of South African music. Guy Henderson, Sony Music Publishing It is my great pleasure to welcome Gallo Music Publishers to the Sony Music Publishing family. With his formidable roster of writers, Gallo's story is South African music history, said Guy Henderson, President, International, Sony Music Publishing. "Having started my career at Gallo many years ago, I am delighted to find famous works such as Lucky Dube, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Stimela, Sipho Mabuse, Caiphus Semenya and many others. Together, with Sony Music Publishings' great list of writers, we look forward to bringing the best of African music to the rest of the world. The Gallo Music Publishers catalog is synonymous with South Africa's musical heritage, and we are proud to have this invaluable catalog added to our list. Rowlin Naicker, Sony Music Publishing South Africa Rowlin Naicker, Managing Director of Sony Music Publishing South Africa, added: The Gallo Music Publishers catalog is synonymous with South Africa's musical heritage, and we are proud to have this invaluable catalog added to our list. "There are still many stories to tell with our global network, we are confident that we will find great opportunities for GMP musical gems. "We believe that our extensive catalog and the administration of this rich African heritage of songs outside African borders are in good hands with Sony Music Publishing." Rob Cowling, Gallo Music Group Rob Cowling, Managing Director of Gallo Music Group, said: We are very happy to announce this long-awaited partnership. "We believe that our extensive catalog and administration of this rich African heritage of songs outside African borders is in good hands with Sony Music Publishing. "Their vast network of professionals and systems as well as a UK team, with African roots and knowledge of content, will be a valuable asset in managing GMP works and generating income for our composers and their beneficiaries.

