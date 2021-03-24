10 Bollywood Holi songs for the festival of colors; check the list





The Holi festival is fast approaching. However, due to the increase in COVID cases, the Festival of Colors may not be able to be celebrated with the same fanfare, but the celebration should not stop. This Holi, choose to play it safe at home and enjoy Bollywood melodies on occasion. With Holi right around the corner, here are the 10 best Bollywood Holi songs to celebrate the festival at home. Aaj na chhodenge The songAaj na chhodengefrom the movieKati patangis one of the all time favorite Holi songs. The song is sung by Lata Mangeshkar. It includes Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh. Rank barse The songRank barsestars Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar Rekha and Jaya Bachchan. The song is sung by Amitabh Bachchan. This favorite Holi song is from the movieSilsila. Holi Ke Din The legendary song from the movieSholayis sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. The song features Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Hema Malini. The film was released in 1975 and has an IMDb rating of 8.2 / 10. Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat The songAre Ja Re Hat Natkhatis sung by Asha Bhosle and Mahendra Kapoor. It was written by lyricist Bharat Vyas and was featured in the 1959 filmNavrang.The film castSandhya Rani, Mahipal and Keshavrao Date in the lead roles. Holi Khele Raghuveera Another song in the voice of Amitabh Bachchan with Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Sukhwinder Singh,Holi Khele Raghuveerahas a lot of importance in the festival. The song was released in 2003 with its filmBaghban.It stars Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan who play the main roles in the film. Balam pichkari One of the best songs for the celebration of Holi,Balam pichkariis from the movieYeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.It is sung by Shalmali Khologade and Vishal Dadlani. Shalmali Khologade was nominated at the Filmfare Awards for Best Female Playback Singer for Song. Go Pagal Raftaar and Nindy Kaur’s song is from the movieJolly LLB 2.The song features Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi. It was released in 2017. Jai Jai Shiv Shankar The songJai Jai Shiv Shankaris one of the best Holi party songs. It is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Benny Daya while the music is given by Vishal and Shekhar. It was written by Kumaar and featured in the filmWar. Do me a favor This song by Sunidhi Chauhan and Anu Malik is from the movieWaqt: the race against time.It was written by Sameer while Anu Malik was the musical director. It includes Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra. Badri ki dulhania The title song of the movieBadri ki dulhaniais one of the best Bollywood Holi songs. The song stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. The song was sung by Monali Thakur, Dev Negi, Neha Kakkar and Ikka. Promotional image source: photos from YouTube

