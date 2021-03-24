Entertainment
Wait what? Actor Mark Anthony Fernandez reportedly received AztraZeneca vaccine
Mark Anthony Fernandez has been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, a local website reported today, in what appears to be yet another violation of the country’s immunization priority list.
Fernandez, 42, told entertainment site Pep.ph he received the vaccine on March 22 in Paraaque City. It is not known why he was stung because medical workers, the elderly and those with co-morbidities must be inoculated first. At present, the vaccines the country has received are not even enough to vaccinate Philippines 1.8 million health workers.
Read: Medical worker? Age? Cop? Mayor Alfred Romualdez receives COVID vaccine
The vaccine comes from the UK. As a side effect, you will either have a fever or feel dizzy. I have not experienced this. I even got stronger, the actor, who is trying to make a comeback after a brief incarceration, mentionned.
He even had the photos to prove it.
Well, this is awesome. What’s not so great is why he put the vaccine ahead of others. The World Health Organization has warned the Philippine government that it should follow its priority list or the country will no longer receive vaccines from the COVAX facility.
If we cannot demonstrate that we are following this prioritization, unfortunately COVAX may need to consider other options where the impact of vaccine deployment will be more useful and practical and help save more lives, as organizations represent. in the Philippines, Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe, said earlier this month.
It was just this week when the mayor of the city of Tacloban, Alfred Romauldez was inoculated with CoronaVac, a vaccine donated by China. Romualdez defended his decision, saying he wanted to inspire medical staff, but he will face an investigation of the Ministry of the Interior and Local Governments.
But politicians skipping the vaccine line has become the norm. CNN Philippines reported that Mayor Elanito Pea of Minglanilla, Cebu was also trapped with AstraZeneca. Three mayors of the province of Bohol were also reportedly vaccinated: Mayor Victoriano Torres of Alicia, Mayor Virgilio Mendez of San Miguel and Mayor Arturo Piollo II of Lila.
This article, Wait what? Actor Mark Anthony Fernandez reportedly received AztraZeneca vaccine, originally appeared on Coconut, Leader of alternative media in Asia.
