‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway’ live review





Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson find an animated James Corden in this CG sequel.

Proving just as charmless and frenetic as its 2018 CG-animated predecessor, Peter Rabbit 2: The Fugue once again, he chaotically throws rabbit droppings on the perfectly fertile soil that is Beatrix Potter’s source material. While the author herself was the first to admit that her main protagonist could be villainous, returning director Will Gluck, this time teamed up with Patrick Burleigh on the subplot script, chooses to push the definition even further. towards the rougher limits of the mischievous pushing Peter more into the appearance of a floppy-eared Alvin rather than a cotton-tailed Paddington. The resulting uninspired bunny redux, which saw its original 2020 debut delayed by COVID lockdowns, will premiere this week in Australia, where it was primarily filmed. In the US, Sony’s release has jumped around the release schedule, moving from June 11 to May 14, and is now slated to open on July 2, occupying the Independence Day weekend berth at a Universals-only point. . Minions 2: The Rise of Gru, now postponed to summer 2022. Returning to McGregor Mansion, the lives of Peter (voiced by James Corden), Flopsy (Margot Robbie), Mopsy (Elizabeth Debicki), Cotton-Tail (Aimee Horne) and company have been anything but uneventful, with the benevolent Bea ( Rose Byrne)) marrying Thomas McGregor (Domhnall Gleeson). For a brief moment, nemeses Peter and Thomas seem to have come to a shaky spot when it comes to guarding the garden, but it isn’t long before Peter ventures into the big city in search of his true self. . He quickly becomes involved in a gang of Dickensian thieves led by the Fagin-like Barnabas (Lennie James). Meanwhile, fledgling writer Bea also finds herself stepping out of her comfort zone when an arrogant editor named Nigel Basil-Jones (David Oyelowo) pushes her to bring her beautifully illustrated adventure book Peter Rabbit to a larger audience. wide by giving the characters a more daring commercial makeover. , recasting Peter as a full-fledged bad bunny. Considering the first film drew its fair share of anger from Potter purists, indifferent to the hollow direction in which the gentle characters were taken, the set-up could have benefited from some ripe satire. But Gluck and Burleigh are more concerned with the trotting of the usual garden variety slapstick and generic one-liners. While Gleeson happily accepts the physical demands of his role again and Oyelowo also seems very happy to do something less drastically demanding for a change, Byrne and the rest of the cast haven’t had much to do here. The real star of the show, like the first time, is the splendid CG animation provided by Animal Logic and the cutting edge visual effects overseen by visual effects supervisor Will Reichelt which are seamlessly integrated into the live action sequences. Given the awesome technology at their disposal, have the filmmakers followed Bea and Peters’ lesson in being faithful to who you are? Peter Rabbit 2: The Fugue could have come to a happier tonal intersection between Potters’ watercolors and airbrush imitations. Distributor: Sony Pictures

Production companies: Columbia Pictures, 2.0 Entertainment, MRC, Animal Logic Entertainment, Olive Bridge Entertainment

Interpretation: James Corden, Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, David Oyelowo, Elizabeth Debicki, Margo Robbie, Lennie James, Sia, Colin Moody, Damon Herriman, Hayley Atwell.

Director: Will Gluck

Screenwriters: Will Gluck & Patrick Burleigh

Producers: Will Gluck, Zareh Nalbandian, Catherine Bishop, Jodi Hildebrand

Executive Producers: Doug Belgrad, Jonathan Hludzinski, Jason Lust, Emma Topping, Thomas Merrington

Director of Photography: Peter Menzies

Production designer: Roger Ford

Costume designer: Lizzy Gardiner

Editor: Matt Villa

Music: Dominic Lewis

Casting Director: Nikki Barrett Classified PG, 93 minutes







