Even if you know the story of Tina Turners, watch Tina

Photo credit: Dave Hogan / Getty Images / HBO

Tina Turner’s story has already been told. It was partially shared in a People interview in the magazine in 1981, the first time the singer has publicly described the abuse she suffered during her 16 years. marriage with musical partner Ike Turner. It was exposed in more detail in the autobiography Me, Tina, co-written with Kurt Loder and then again in the 1993 film based on this autobiography, What does love have to do with it.

But Tina Turner didn’t tell her story the way it’s told Tina, the HBO documentary premiering March 27. Positioning itself as a definitive account of the life and career of this rock and roll pioneer, the documentary allows Turner, now 81, to discuss the full extent of her existence in her own words, while talking directly to the camera. Tina is exciting, fascinating and, thanks to the participation of Turners, deeply personal. It also stands as the last word on this music legend, involving heavily in his final moments, including a montage of Turner bowing during performances over the years, which this two-hour film is essentially a farewell to. Turners to the wider world.

How do you bow slowly, do you just go? Turner asks rhetorically in Tina. Apparently the answer is this: with a beautiful, moving film that feels like a recap of who Tina Turner is, but also leaves viewers wanting a little more. It may be appropriate. A great artist is always supposed to step off the stage when audiences crave more callbacks. (Considering that Turner was recently nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the first time as a solo artist, it seems fair to say that she won’t be fading from the landscape just yet.)

Directed by Dan Lindsay and TJ Martin, who won the Oscar for Best Documentary in 2012 for their film Unbeaten, Tina focuses its first 50 minutes or so on Turners’ partnership with Ike Turner, which started out as something akin to a dynamic mentor-mentee, then turned romantic and, after that, into something much darker. What she endured in this relationship for many years, the violence in the form of third degree burns and black eyes, the minimization of her personality, the shame that made her swallow a whole bottle of sleeping pills is described in detail. When Turner recalls the aftermath of his suicide attempt and the fact that his pulse returned when Ike started talking to him in the hospital, his words are against the images of his performance in the 1970s, with an infectious smile on her face and tiny floating bubbles. around her. This unique combination of sound and visual captures the contradiction of his entire early career. Lindsay and Martin do a wonderful job of weaving together archival footage like this in an enlightening and unconventional way by musical documentary standards.

Even after Tina ran away from that marriage, literally sneaking out of a Dallas hotel and crossing oncoming freeway traffic to get away from him, Ike’s specter persisted. She first tried to exorcise him by doing a 1981 interview with Carl Arrington, then editor at People, in which she finally explained the true nature of their marriage. It was long before #MeToo. For Turner, it was more like #JustMe. Domestic violence was not openly discussed at that time. Speaking as candidly as she did was a risk. Turner says she was so nervous about it that she consulted her psychic to find out if the move would destroy her career. She said: No, Tina, recalls Turner. It will do exactly the opposite. It will break everything.

What this psychic didn’t tell her was that despite the massive success she would get with the solo album Private dancer and others that followed, Ike’s specter would continue to loom. She was constantly asked about her ex-husband in interviews throughout the 1980s Tina features an excerpt from a reporter asking her thoughts on Ikes’ recent cocaine arrest while doing press for the film Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome. She says she agreed to post Me, Tina to get rid of journalists. It did not work. The book spawned film starring Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishburne, and even more conversations about the most traumatic moments of her life. Even though her resilience has inspired so many, for her, every revisit of this era has forced her to bump into open wounds.

The unfortunate fact is that part of what makes Tina Turner so remarkable is that she walked away from Ike and had the courage to tell her story at a time when such truths were not being told. But Tina Also understands that an even bigger part of what makes Tina Turner so remarkable is her fucking Tina Turner. The film brings that point to fruition through interviews with people who know and admire her, including backup singers, longtime manager Roger Davies, Oprah Winfrey and Bassett, as well as plenty of footage of the woman known to. originally as Anna Mae Bullock on stage, in the 1960’s and later. There really are no words for the amount of energy and sensuality she brought to each performance. On the River Deep Mountain High, produced by Phil Specter, his voice can blow the glass of all the windows in your car and the windows of every vehicle within a 30 mile radius. When she struts on stage in the late 1980s, singing Whats Love Got to Do With It in front of a crowd that seems to stretch into infinity, she is pure joy on a pair of legs so powerful they could. apparently stop traffic and, most likely. , time itself.

The pain and pride in being Tina Turner are forever linked, though some of the sources of her pain go unaddressed. The fact that she lost one of her sons, Craig, to suicide in 2018 is not mentioned, although there is a dedication to him at the end of the film. Her recent health problems including a kidney transplant in 2017 which she suffered thanks to an organ donation from her husband, Erwin Bach, are also not mentioned.

How tragedy and triumph defined her is made clear, especially via audio of Turner speaking to Loder in 1985 about the lack of love in her life, from childhood when both parents have her. abandoned. Kurt, I walked through at this point, she smells like a fucking heartache table. I analyzed it. I said, What is wrong with me? I looked at myself in the mirror with myself stripped of makeup and no hair. Oh, can anyone see the beauty of the woman that I am?

Pictures of Turner without makeup and without her famous wild blonde mane appear onscreen as she speaks. Looking at her face and her dark, short hair completely natural, a way we have rarely seen her, one can only hope that now Tina Turner finally knows that she is loved, and that the woman she is and has always been everything to do. with that.