Horoscope: March 24, 2021 – TCU 360

A baby born today has a Sun in Aries and a Moon in Leo.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday March 24, 2021:

Physical, initiating and captivating, sharpen your time management skills to balance your personal and professional activities. This year, you enjoy simple pleasures like watching movies, playing sports and laughing out loud. Budget wisely and money matters remain stable. If you’re single, that special someone can step into the picture when you least expect it, so keep your eyes peeled. If you’re attached, disagreeing makes your partnership stronger. LEO turns you on.

The stars show the kind of day you will have: 5-dynamic; 4-positive; 3-Medium; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

Aries (March 21-April 19)

★★★★★

Sweat so that your juice runs out. Go for a run or head to the gym during your lunch break. Meeting that special someone after work hours will put a smile on your face. Tonight: get concert tickets.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

★★★

Plan a family reunion that could answer questions about your genealogical roots. When and where will be difficult, so ask your loved ones to help you with the arrangements. Your energy may be low. Don’t push yourself too far. Tonight: prepare some home remedies.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

★★★★

Your friends and colleagues appreciate your point of view. Write down your observations on an important issue. Ask for tips to make it an essay or opinion piece. Reduce your nervous energy with an energetic walk or run. Tonight: Plan a trip.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

★★★★

An impending deadline may seem impossible to meet. Gather your willpower and put one foot in front of the other. Take a few deep breaths and get back on track. Avoid eating stress or other vices. Tonight: ask for a back massage.

LEO (July 23-August 22)

★★★★★

You can be the center of attention during a work-related function. Your charm and flair for public speaking shines through. There might be more deals than you can handle. Enjoy your day in the sun. Tonight: Relax on the couch.

VIRGIN (23 August-22 September)

★★★★

Friends may tease you for staying indoors when everyone else is on the go. Don’t worry if you are more introspective than usual. Start a journal. Plan a schedule that lets your imagination run wild. Tonight: Tell a story.

LIBRA (September 23-October 22)

★★★★

Arrange to see friends who you can be yourself with. Keep the discussion light and avoid controversial topics. Take your usual directness down a notch or two. People can be overly sensitive for no apparent reason. Tonight: End the day with a laugh.

SCORPIO (October 23-November 21)

★★★

Watch out for impatience and foolish bickering with others. Compromise shouldn’t be too difficult today. Someone close to you may call on you to resolve a situation. Be diplomatic and you won’t disappoint those you love. Tonight: children’s time.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22-December 21)

★★★★

Be prepared to bring an argument to its logical conclusion. Friends and family can encourage you to get a certificate or take a few classes. You will meet others who share your interest in obscure subjects. Tonight: style your hair.

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 19)

★★★★

Take charge of your finances and pay more attention to monthly expenses. It’s easy to cut corners without depriving yourself of what makes you happy. Detective stories can get addicting. Come and take the air from time to time. Tonight: family reunion.

AQUARIUS (January 20-February 18)

★★★★

It is not a day of conflict, even if someone is trying to provoke you. Open a dialogue to prevent a misunderstanding from going any further. If possible, face to face is better than phone, text, or email. Tonight: Relax with soft music.

PISCES (February 19-March 20)

★★★

Minimize a difference of opinion with a colleague. Take the main road and continue. Volunteer or donate to an animal shelter. Eliminate clutter in cupboards and drawers. Someone might benefit from things you no longer need. Tonight: tasty dessert.

Born Today: Magician Harry Houdini (1874), Actor Steve McQueen (1930), Actress Jessica Chastain (1977)