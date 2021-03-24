Disha Patani is one of the most active actors in Bollywood. She often gives glimpses of her intense workouts and great photos from her vacation.

Disha Patani presented her fans with a photo of herself posing in a peach-colored strapless bikini top paired with a white wrap skirt on Wednesday. The actress is seen striking a very elegant pose on the beach. The image appears to be a throwback from one of her previous vacations.

Looked:

On the job front, Disha Patani is currently filming for The return of the villain Ek with John Abraham. The actress reunited with Mohit Suri for the movie she last worked with in the movie Poor.

Disha will also be seen in the film. Radhe: your most wanted bhai which is set to hit theaters on May 13. The film directed by Prabhu Dheva also stars Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

READ ALSO: Disha Patani Flaunts Her Love For Animal Print Off Shoulder Top In Latest Photo

Keywords : Actress in Bikini, Bikini, Bollywood, Disha Patani, Disha Patani in Bikini, Down The Memory Lane, Features, Flashback, Vacation, Throwback, Vacation

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.