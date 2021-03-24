Entertainment
RIP George Segal, just shoot me! and actor Goldbergs died at 87
George Segal, the veteran actor who has starred in countless movies and TV shows including Shoot me! and The Goldbergs, died at the age of 87. He died of bypass surgery in Santa Rosa, Calif., Reports Variety.
Born in Great Neck, New York in 1934 to a Jewish family, Segal quickly fell in love with the theater after seeing Alan Ladd in This gun for rent when he was nine. He spent his free time playing the banjo and watching movies in high school before leaving for Haverford College. Segal then received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Columbia College of Columbia University in 1955 and briefly served in the United States Army.
After landing a job as an understudy in a Broadway production of The ice man is comingSegal started getting sporadic roles in a handful of ’60s TV shows and caught the attention of filmmakers. This is when he was cast in movies like Ship of fools, King Rat, death of a salesman, and Lost order. In 1966, his appearance in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? opposite Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton earned her an Academy Award nomination for Supporting Actor.
If it wasn’t already obvious, Segal had a stacked CV in the ’60s, and yet he managed to outdo himself in the following decade by acting in a series of notable films. In 1970, he played alongside Eva Marie Saint in Magnet and followed up with Barbra Streisand in The owl and the cat (1970), Susan Anspach in Blume in love (1973) and Glenda Jackson in A touch of class (1973). He also landed roles alongside Goldie Hawn in The Duchess and the Dirty Water Fox (1976), Jane Fonda in Have fun with Dick and Jane (1977), Jacqueline Bisset in Who kills the great chefs of Europe? (1978) and Natalie Wood in The last married couple in America (1980).
Other on-screen credits included Look who takes (1989), For the boys (1991) and The cable guy (1996).
But it can be argued that Segals’ most famous characters appeared on television with his charismatic readings. From 1997 to 2003, he starred as Jack Gallo on the NBC Workplace sitcom Shoot me! where he wowed audiences with his rogue sense of humor. Years later, starting in 2013, he portrayed Pops Solomon on the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs a concert he was surprised to score given his age at the time.
It was on the table, they sent it to me, and I laughed out loud, which is very rare. I really haven’t done this since I read the pilot of Shoot me!, he said The AV club in 2013. It is very rare that an actor bursts out laughing. It grabbed my attention right away and then an interview led from this to that and ah, it’s mystical to me.
In his six-decade career, Segall has won two Golden Globes and has been nominated for an Academy Awards, a BAFTA, and a Satellite Award. He was also honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017.
Since the news of Segals’ passing, several other actors and comedians have taken to social media to honor the late actor. Find these tributes below.
Today we have lost a legend. It was a true honor to be a part of the incredible legacy of George Segals. By sheer fate, I ended up choosing the perfect person to play Pops. Like my grandfather, George was a child at heart with a magical spark. I think these memories say it all pic.twitter.com/D1aNZuT20e
Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) March 24, 2021
My favorite George Segal movie is The Hot Rock. What a career. What a nice man, what a cool and funny iconic movie star from the 70s. #REST IN PEACE
Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) March 24, 2021
I am sorry to hear of the passing of the wonderful George Segal! We did The Zany Adventures of Robin Hood together and I got into Just Shoot Me. One of a kind and always a joy! #RIPGeorge #RIPGeorgeSegal pic.twitter.com/fEZpQSUkBU
Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) March 24, 2021
George Segal is gone now. A career that lasted over 50 years because he loved it and was very good at it. REST IN PEACE
Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) March 24, 2021
George Segal was the latest cast member of Mike Nichols who feared Virginia Woolf, which was just one of the highlights of a long, varied and interesting career. He was a favorite of Nichols, who also cast him in the play The Knack, and it was an honor to interview him. REST IN PEACE.
Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) March 24, 2021
Oh man, not George. I grew up watching it, total old school charm, effortless comedic timing. Doing scenes with him was one of the highlights of my life, but getting to know him a little bit and making the legend laugh was even cooler. I will miss you, sir. RIP George Segal. pic.twitter.com/JRtOirWThl
Brian Posehn (@thebrianposehn) March 24, 2021
George Segal in Wheres Poppa was one of the biggest laughs I’ve ever had in a movie. He was a great actor. Too many posts like this lately. RIP George!
Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) March 24, 2021
So sad for the loss of George Segal. I grew up loving his films, Wheres Poppa? to Sidney Lumets Bye Bye Braverman, to The Hot Rock. I have worked with him several times. It was last year at lunch. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/HgQ6Z63kXO
Bob saget (@bobsaget) March 24, 2021
Oh! Rest in peace #GeorgeNot matter. I used to play poker with him at the weekly Norby Walters game. Just a big, dynamic man with a wonderfully dry sense of humor. https://t.co/np1B7egQrJ
Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) March 24, 2021
