Kangana Ranaut breathes old Bollywood vibes in Kanjeevaram saree for Thalaivi





POSTED ON MARCH 24, 2021 AT 7:40 p.m. IST

Kangana Ranaut has been on the road for promotions for her upcoming political drama, Thalaivi, in which the Manikarnika The actor stars as Tamil Nadu’s former chief minister J Jayalalithaa and the 34-year-old actor even ended up celebrating his birthday with an impromptu celebration when the trailer for his upcoming film launched. . Kangana looked absolutely stunning at the promotional event, wearing a black and apricot Kanjeevaram saree and heavy traditional jewelry, minimal nude makeup and a red bindi. Kangana had her hair in a vintage Bollywood style bun and thick coils of gajra were wrapped around her bun. Kangana looked absolutely regal in the stunning saree of Madhurya Creations, a brand she often prefers, her statement choker jewelry, jhumkas, kadas and the rings were from the Kishandas Jewelery brand, and her look was designed by Bollywood stylist Ami Patel. The Tanu Weds Manu returns the actor also shared footage from his birthday party where Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and actor Anupam Kher were also in attendance. Professionally, Kangana shot for an action movie Dhaakad in Madhya Pradesh alongside Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. Kangana plays Agent Agni in the film produced by Sohail Maklai and directed by Raznees Ghai, which is slated for release in October this year. His other upcoming projects are Thalaivi and Tejas. In a tweet Kangana called Thalaivi his “ most ambitious project ”, and the shared post-shoot, And that’s a conclusion, today we successfully completed the shooting of our most ambitious project Thalaivi– the revolutionary leader, rarely does an actor find a character who comes to life in the flesh and I fall in love so hard but now all of a sudden it’s time to say goodbye, mixed feelings. The film is scheduled for release on April 23. To close

