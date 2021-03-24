The Bronx will return with the album “ Bronx VI ” on August 27 via Cooking Vinyl

The Bronx, the enraged, fiery and relentless Los Angeles (Consequence of sound) rock group whose sequential discography has seen the group through a career spanning nearly two decades, releases the album produced by Joe Baressi Bronx WE August 27 via Baking vinyl.

I’m excited, says guitarist Joby Ford. From day one we really decided we wanted to make a record that was going in different directions and places. What I really like is that everyone contributed songs. It’s not just Joby J. Ford guitars with Matt singing on them. I loved listening to what others wrote, and I think those differences and nuances really shine through.

We’ve known each other for a long time, adds singer Matt Caughthran, and we were so good friends and so creative, but we were still learning things about each other, especially when it comes to the process of making an album. Brad and Ken are just dating as songwriters and learning to write songs as a group around ideas they bring to the table. This is a really important record for us in terms of growth, because it opened a lot of doors that needed to be closed. I feel like the sky is the limit now.

A taste of the 11-song album comes from the single white shadow, a track Matt describes as a song about the spiral. Wild eyed guitars, drums and bass mixed together with high speed chase and frenzied spirit. CLASSIC FUCKING BRONX.

Bronx VI was produced by Joe Baressi (Tool, Melvins, Bad Religion) at his House of Compression studio in Pasadena, California. Baressi is someone the band wanted to work with for many years. Wed had been talking about making a record together since 2005, Joby explains, and it finally lined up on schedule. Matt adds, he was just the perfect guy for this record. We felt really good about all the songs, and we just needed someone to make them sound like badass and take them to the next level. It was definitely Joe.

Album pre-orders are now available (https://thebronx.lnk.to/bronxviPR) with the collection available digitally, on CD and with a number of vinyl variations: Crush Orange, Galaxy Orange and Black Vinyl Exclusive US Online Store, Orange with Black Splash UK Online Store Exclusive, Transparent with orange splash Revolver/Brooklyn vegan exclusive, orange and blue half vinyl, Banquet Records exclusive, and exclusive to the galaxy orange and blue Australian online store. Each of the 11 songs on Bronx VI will be available as limited-edition 7-inch individual singles featuring unique artwork from a handpicked group of artists including Estevan Oriol, DABS MYLA, Craig Stecyk and Tim Armstrong. The 7-inch, while available individually, can also be purchased as a monthly subscription, dubbed the Mirror Press series and limited to 400 fans, lucky recipients will receive a collectible, handmade wooden box with the bands logo, a lyrical decoder mirror. , 7 inch non-slip mat. and with room for each of the singles sought. The artist of White Shadow is graphic designer Jeremy Dean, based in Philadelphia.