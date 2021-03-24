The Eccles Theater will reopen in May, with musicians from Utah performing music by Andrew Lloyd Webbers





Utah composer Kurt Bestor and director Louanne Madorma produce the limited engagement show. (Photo courtesy of MagicSpace Entertainment) Music by composer Andrew Lloyd Webber will be in limited production, May 7-15, 2021, at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City, the first stage musical production since the COVID-19 pandemic has started.

Salt lake citys Eccles Theater plans to reopen a major stage production after a year closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic with a celebration of the works of composer Andrew Lloyd Webber. The limited-engagement show, The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber, features musicians, actors and a crew from Utah. The show will run for eight performances May 7-15 at Eccles, 131 S. Main St., in downtown Salt Lake City. Utah composer Kurt Bestor and veteran director Louanne Madorma collaborate to launch, design and produce the show, which is licensed by The Really Useful Group, a production company based in Lloyd Webbers in London. The show will feature songs from beloved musicals such as Cats, Evita, Jesus Christ Superstar, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Phantom of the Opera and others. The shows are scheduled: Friday, May 7, at 8 pm; Saturday, May 8, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday May 9 (Mother’s Day), at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 14, at 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 15, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. The Eccles will deploy health and safety protocols for all eight performances: limited seating capacity, social distancing and mask requirement for all members of the public. Madorma has directed or choreographed productions of Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita and Joseph. Her first stage role was in a Lloyd Webbers Starlight Express production. Among the main artists: Lisa Hopkins Seegmiller, the soprano who won a Tony in 2003 for her portrayal of Mimi in the Baz Luhrmanns Broadway production of La Bohme. She lives in St. George. Lexi Walker, the 18-year-old singing freak from Utah, who shared the stage with Kristen Chenoweth, The Piano Guys, Lindsey Stirling and more. David Osmond, who performed the title role in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat with five different companies, including a series of 50 performances at Kingsbury Hall succeeding his uncle, Donny Osmond. Dallyn Vail Bayles, who has appeared in touring productions of Les Misrables and The Phantom of the Opera, and is originally from Green River, Utah. For the audience, artists, crew, venue staff and the downtown community, this first event in over a year is a milestone, said Steve Boulay of MagicSpace Entertainment, who manages the lineup. of the Eccles Theaters shows, in a press release. We all can’t wait to experience a show together knowing that things get better every day. Lloyd Webber, who turned 73 on Monday, has been a strong advocate for reopening live theater around the world. He participated in the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine trials because, he says in a tweet last August, I will do everything to get theaters big and small to reopen and the actors and musicians to get back to work. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 26 at 10 a.m. at arttix.org. This article will be updated.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos