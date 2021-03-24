Entertainment
Meena Kumari: Top 12 Movies by a Legendary Bollywood Actress
BIRTHDAY SPECIAL TO CELEBRATE THE BEST WORK OF HINDI CINEMAS GREATEST TRAGEDY QUEEN
by ASJAD NAZIR
She was perhaps only 38 when she died on March 31, 1972, but Meena Kumari has left a remarkable job and is widely considered by many to be the most technically gifted actress in Bollywood history.
The multi-award-winning icon raised the level of performance and influenced many prominent women, who followed in her giant footsteps.
To mark the anniversary of the death of the late big star, Oriental eye presents its top 12 films, presented in chronological order, which deserve to be revisited.
Baiju Bawra (1952): Meena Kumari made a name for herself as a child star and had her first big hit as a prominent woman with this hit hit. While this iconic musical was largely about two warring male musicians, it has a key role as a staunch love interest in the lead role. She would win Filmfare’s first-ever Best Actress award for her performance in a box office hit movie.
Parineeta (1953): Most modern audiences will be familiar with the 2005 Bollywood film adaptation of Sarat Chandras’ 1914 novel starring Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan, but this classic was the best version of it. The interclass romantic drama was a huge success and at the heart of it was a wonderful performance by Kumari, which won her second Filmfare Best Actress award.
Path (1953): Bollywoods are arguably the two most technically gifted stars, Dilip Kumar and Meena Kumari, starred in this powerful drama set in the belly of a bustling big city.
The story compares wanting wealth to escape abject poverty rather than doing the right thing. The characters and themes covered in this acclaimed drama will find their place in many subsequent films.
Miss Mary (1957): This is a rare comedy starring an actress most associated with deeply moving dramas and tragedies. She plays an unlucky woman, who claims to be the wife of an unemployed teacher, so he can find a job. While living a pretense, the bickering couple begins to fall in love with each other. This is another film that would influence films for the following decades.
Dil apna aur preet parai (1960): The romantic drama, which would later inspire the 2003 Bollywood film Armaan, is the simple story of a doctor who falls in love with a nurse, but is forced to marry someone else. Raaj Kumar and Meena Kumari have sparkling chemistry as fellow loving colleagues, but they are torn apart by outside forces and must find their way home.
Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962): Even if Pakeezah is her role that defines her career, many would say her performance in this all-time classic is perhaps her best. Kumari is superb as an upper class woman steeped in alcoholism and tragedy in the big screen adaptation of a classic novel. The classic won numerous accolades, including the Best Filmfare Actress award for Meena Kumari, and was not fortunate enough not to be on the Oscar finalist list. At the 1963 Filmfare Awards, the outstanding actress had all three nominations for Best Actress, including for this film.
Dil ek mandir (1963): The remake of the Tamil movie Nenjil or Aalayam (1960) is an interesting romantic drama about a woman whose husband has cancer and is treated by her former lover. With the two men desperately in love with her, what follows is a unique romantic triangle that balances duty and desire, and she would earn another Filmfare Best Actress nomination for her wonderful performance in the film.
Kaajal (1965): The naturally gifted performer won another Filmfare Best Actress award for her formidable turn as a heartbroken woman marrying a man who is not all he seems. The multi-level drama saw her play another deeply emotional role that captured audiences’ hearts and would later inspire many TV series. The film has many notable moments which are still popular today.
Phool aur pathar (1966): Although the highest-grossing 1966 film is best known for the groundbreaking scene of Dharmendra removing her shirt, Meena Kumari was highly rated and earned another nomination for Best Filmfare Actress. She plays a devastated widow, who melts the heart of a career criminal and forms a unique bond with him. It is another hugely influential film that would inspire writers to create similar stories in the following decades.
Majhli Didi (1967): This oft-forgotten classic was actually India’s entry to the 41st Academy Awards for Best Foreign Language Film and based on a story written by acclaimed author Sarat Chandra. Kumari portrays an educated town girl who marries a very traditional family and finds herself caught in the crossfire of family politics.
Simple apnea (1971): The A-list actress was barely in her thirties when she did the unthinkable and played an old lady in this drama, heavily inspired by the nationally-awarded Bengali film. Apanjan (1968). Famed writer-director Gulzar’s directorial debut had a solid cast of future stars like Vinod Khanna.
Pakeezah (1972): Last, but not least, is the career defining film of Meena Kumaris, considered one of the greatest ever to be made in Bollywood. The colorful courtesan drama, which spanned 16 years, sees her play the dual roles of a courtesan and her daughter, who grows up under the same circumstances.The multilevel movie has colorful costumes, great music, unforgettable dialogues and the last grand masterful turn of Bollywood’s greatest queen of tragedy, who stays alive thanks to her wonderful work.
