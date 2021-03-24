Exer Urgent Care Celebrates Grand Opening of 20th Clinic, New Location in Hollywood





HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 24, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Today, Exer Urgent Care opens its 20th clinic in Southern california, located in the Sycamore district of Hollywood, approximately 1.5 km from the famous TCL Chinese Theater and conveniently located between Melrose Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard. Each Exer site is staffed with emergency physicians and healthcare professionals, providing convenient, affordable, high-quality medical care at a fraction of the cost of an emergency room. Exer seeks to become a staple of the Hollywood community, providing more innovative and comprehensive medical services than typical emergency care. “We remain committed to developing and delivering innovative solutions to meet the needs of the community and help alleviate pressure on emergency rooms and hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Rob mahan, CEO of Exer. “We are delighted to serve Hollywood residents seeking medical care with a viable emergency health care alternative in our new, convenient location.” Exer Urgent Care, the largest and fastest growing emergency care brand Southern california, reached the milestone of one million patients last month in just seven years of operation. Exer has seen a 127% increase in patient volume over the past year, working tirelessly to serve the community and find innovative new tools to ensure hospitals are not overwhelmed. Providing convenient, high-quality care at a fraction of the cost of an emergency room visit, Exer offers on-site x-rays, IVs, lacerations and diagnostics. Exer is the first SoCal-based emergency care provider to begin offering a Virtual line in-person care function at all 20 Southern california locations, allowing patients to check in and wait in the lane from the comfort of their own homes. Exer also offers an online telehealth platform, VirtualCare by Exer, which gives patients real-time access to a medical provider via video chat. Each Exer Urgent Care location offers flu shots and COVID-19 tests with results the next day. In addition, Exer patient portalThe service allows those who register to access test results as well as discharge and other health information. Exer Hollywood is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the last patient registered at 8:30 p.m. Exer accepts most Medicare, PPO, and HMO insurance, and offers affordable payment options for those with little or no health insurance. For more information on Exer Urgent Care, visit ExerUrgentCare.comand follow @ExerUrgentCare on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Exer serves the next biggest Angels Regions; San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Valley, Santa clarita, South Bay, Venturaand the Westside. For a complete list of the 20 Exer Clinic locations, visit exerurgentcare.com/locations/. ABOUT URGENT CARE:

VirtualCare by Exerprovides patients with real-time access to a walk-in Exer provider via video chat with a smartphone, tablet or computer. For more information on Exer Urgent Care, visit ExerUrgentCare.com . SOURCE Exer Urgent Care Related links https://exerurgentcare.com

