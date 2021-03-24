‘Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ review: skating to a winning formula

There are very few stories to tell, especially in the genre of downtrodden sports. It is therefore not obvious that the new Disney + series The mighty ducks: game changers blatantly tears off the premise of Cobra Kai making movie heroes – a youth hockey team turned champion – villains. After all, the overall plot of Cobra Kai – an unhappy middle-aged man finds a renewed purpose in teaching children the sport he loved in his youth – is more or less the same one that featured Emilio Estevez’s Gordon Bombay in the first Mighty ducks movie.

Not only that, Cobra Kai largely remixes the stories of the Karate kid films where William Zabka first played Johnny Lawrence, and the first Karate kid The film was heavily influenced (until the hiring of the same director, John G. Avildsen) by the original Rocky. And of course the Rocky The series owes a narrative debt to a host of boxing films dating back to at least the 1931s Field. Everything old is new again, and imitation is the sincerest form of entertainment. All is well.

With Game changers, however, it is less interesting to recognize similarities with Cobra Kai as the differences of the series. Cobra Kai was, at least initially, made primarily for the Gen-Xs who grew up on the original adventures of Daniel LaRusso. Game changers seems aimed at an audience of real kids, rather than kids at heart who remember going to the theater to watch Joshua Jackson’s Charlie Conway perform the triple-deke against the Hawks.

Back in the 1993 film, Bombay created the Ducks more or less from scratch, even naming the team after his law firm boss Mr. Ducksworth, and turned them into such a powerhouse. strong that most of its players ended up on the Junior Goodwill Games list in the second film. As Game changers begins, the Ducks are a longtime heavyweight in Minnesota youth hockey. The team are now led by the smug and ruthless coach T (Dylan Playfair of Letterkenny, unfortunately nothing funny to do), whose standards are so exacting that hockey fanatic Evan (Brady Noon) was kicked out of the squad during their first training of the season for not defending enough quickly. Protecting her child and offended that all other parents now take youth sports so seriously, Evan’s mother Alex (Lauren Graham) decides to create a new team that is meant to be fun, a safe space to all of the unfairly rejected kids like Evan, called “The Don’t Bothers.” The name is a sarcastic claim of the sentiment that too many kids have heard from men like Coach T. It’s also much less likely to become the name of a Disney-owned NHL team.

Bombay, once again played by Estevez, is featured here as the bitter owner of the city’s only ice rink available to be the team’s arena. We first see him in silhouette, dismantling a Zamboni, his voice eerily resembling that of his father Martin Sheen West wing. Bombay claims to hate hockey, doesn’t like running the ice much better

and takes her one joy in finishing half-eaten birthday cakes from the parties there.

Game changers I would initially prefer you forget that Gordon was at one point in his life a very successful lawyer who could potentially return to this profession given how miserable he is on the rink. It’s no spoiler to say that Alex’s grand experience gradually begins to pull Gordon out of his shell and rekindle his love of the game. If the show’s creators – including the original Mighty ducks

Lauren Graham in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

The mighty ducks: game changers on Disney + here Part of this is necessity. Estevez plays a familiar character from the franchise, and Graham is cast as the kind of overly talkative single mom she could play in her sleep after 13 combined seasons of Gilmore girlsand Parenthood. They don’t need a lot of materials, while the children are mostly newcomers. (Midi was one of the main Good boys , and had a small role on Boardwalk Empirelike Tommy Darmody – not that this show’s target audience knows or cares about him.) Still, it feels like a marked departure from both the original film, which was mostly Gordon’s emotional journey, and Cobra Kai, who began to focus primarily on old man Johnny before gradually turning to the new generation of karate students. At one point, Gordon warns Alex that she needs to stand back and let Evan fight his own battles, and it’s not hard to see this as a mission statement for the youngsters.

Game changers

. That does raise the question, however, of who exactly the new series is for. Millennials drawn to fond memories of Charlie and the other players skating in a Flying V formation will find a show more suited to today’s children, with mixed success. As usual with these kinds of stories, all players have glaring weaknesses but also great untapped potential. Evan understands, for example, that Koob has developed weird goalie reflexes from all of his playing hours, but he’s not playing on a Wii or any other platform that would give him the muscle memory he needs to. that the gag works. And besides Evan, Nick, and Evan’s best friend, Sofi (Swayam Bhatia), who is a star of the Ducks, kids have at most one defining trait. (With Logan, it’s her perfect hair!) So even the show’s extremely sweet humor brand doesn’t have a lot to work on. But Graham is charming as always even with thin material, and it’s not hard to see Game changers is just the emergence of Gordon in slow motion, the same way as Cobra Kai treated Daniel LaRusso like a minor character when he started out. These first few episodes are enjoyable but a little boring. Still, there comes a point when the Don’t Bothers end up using a vintage Ducks style trick set where I couldn’t resist leaning forward in my seat and smiling. Old clichés still work, even if only briefly, and the tension between having fun and trying to win – in one match, Evan points out that getting destroyed by your opponent is

do not

fun – provides enough thematic complication at the start. “Tell me we have a chance,” Evan asks Gordon. “Just tell me the underdogs are going to get noticed eventually.” Anyone wanna bet against that? New episodes of The mighty ducks: game changers