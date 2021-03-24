Prince Harry’s new concert continues mission to end online disinformation





Although Prince harry took on a role in a mental health start-up, where he was already attend meetings remotely, and he and his wife Meghan markle are expanding their production team, the prince still finds time to take on new gigs among the American philanthropic elite. Wednesday, CNN reported that Harry continued his quest to tackle the harms of social media by joining the Aspen Institutes Commission on Information Disorders, a six-month task force to study misinformation and misinformation in America . Harry, who will be one of 18 members of the commission, explained his motives for joining a statement. The experience of today’s digital world has inundated us with an avalanche of disinformation, affecting our ability as individuals and societies to think clearly and truly understand the world we live in, he said. written. I am convinced that this is a humanitarian problem and as such requires a multi-stakeholder response from advocacy voices, members of the media, academic researchers and leaders of government and Civil society. The think-tank Aspen Institutea known for its annual festival of ideas based in Colorado’s billionaire cityad the bipartisan commission in January, tasked with developing actionable public-private responses to the disinformation crisis, citing the recent insurgency on Capitol Hill as a motivator. The commission will also include Katie Couric, former Texas congressman Will Hurd, former deputy director of national intelligence Sue Gordon, and President of Color of Change Rashad Robinson. Along with this week’s announcement that Harry has signed on as Chief Impact Officer of mental health startup BetterUp, it’s a sign the prince is growing more at home in the American establishment. It is also the continuation of a collaboration between Robinson and Harry that began over the summer. In June, Harry and Meghan began calling on business leaders to raise awareness of Stop Hate for Profit, a boycott of the color of change focused on the spread of disinformation and hate speech on Facebook. During a conversation with Robinson in August, Harry said the issue would be a major aspect of the couples new foundation, Archewell. In October 2020, Archewell announced its partnership with a handful of nonprofits focused on the effects of technology on society, including the University’s Center for Research and Education on Compassion and Altruism. from Stanford. In February 2020, Meghan and Harry were spotted on the Palo Alto campus, where they traveled to meet the founder of the lab, James W. Doty. In an interview with the San Jose Mercury News Earlier this month, Doty said the couple are outspoken and down-to-earth and their hearts are in the right place. They basically have the ability to meet or connect with anyone, Doty added. Hope we can accomplish some wonderful things. More interesting stories from Vanity Fair Why Meghan and Harry’s revelations about racism within the royal family were so devastating

