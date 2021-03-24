Parent Company Launches Fun Uncle Cruisers, Disruptive Entry in Value Vape Category | Business

SAN JOSE, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – March 24, 2021 –

TPCO Holding Corp. (the parent company) (NEO: GRAM.U, GRAM.WT.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF; OTC PINK: GRMWF), today expands its product offering with the launch of Fun Uncle Cruisers, complete gram vaping cartridges available in five popular strains for just $ 25.

The launch of Cruisers delivers on the parent company’s promise of product savings resulting from the merger of major California cannabis companies under the parent company earlier this year. By bringing together the best of cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, branding and omnichannel distribution, the parent company has created the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in California, with efficiencies and resources to create quality cannabis at an affordable price, resulting in class-leading product margins. Distillate for Cruisers is produced by leveraging the parent company’s in-house extraction team, which sources flowers from a network of over 500 California growers and currently provides 20% of the distillate sold in the state. . These in-house capabilities ensure a superior product that is produced at a higher value than ever before in the legal market. The MSRP of $ 25 is an industry disruptor as 90% of the $ 500 million in 1g vape sales today have an MSRP over $ 401. Cruisers will also be readily available to California consumers thanks to the power of the parent company’s direct-to-consumer omnichannel platform – an integrated retail and e-commerce platform offering in-store pickup, curbside pickup, express delivery and scheduled delivery to caliva.com – as well as the internal distribution company of the parent company which actively reaches more than 450 dispensary accounts.

Our strategy in forming the parent company was to maximize product margins by owning our own supply chain, and our initial product launch of Fun Uncle Cruisers is in line with what we planned to do, said Steve Allan, CEO of the parent company. We enter this category with the objective of clearly being the leader in the category. With our extensive direct-to-consumer reach, a statewide dispensary wholesale customer network, large-scale manufacturing capability, and access to raw materials, we have all the capabilities to reach this goal. These new cartridges conveniently deliver a full gram of high quality distillate at a very competitive price.

Fun Uncle is a retro-styled line of premium cannabis, paying homage to the early days of marijuana, with low prices reminiscent of the past. The Cruisers are the brand’s first vaping offering, a full gram sold for just $ 25, packaged in reliable Universal 510 cartridges, and available in a variety of popular strains: Lemon Jack, Strawberry Cough, Berry ice cream, SFV OG, and GG4. The distillate is extracted and subjected to The Parent Companys proprietary triple filtration process to produce a full spectrum distillate that tests over 80% THC, making it exceptional value for quality and flavor.

Fun Uncle Cruisers are available at Caliva retail stores, delivery via caliva.com, as well as refined cannabis retailers throughout California through wholesale distribution. For more information visit caliva.com.

ABOUT CALIVA

Caliva is a leading single-state cannabis operator in California. Founded in 2015, Caliva’s industrial advantage comes from its vertical integration and direct-to-consumer platform. This direct-to-consumer experience allows customers to purchase cannabis from Caliva’s retail stores and place orders online for in-store pickup or same-day delivery right to their doorstep. Caliva’s herbal solutions are designed to suit all lifestyles. Caliva’s commitment to compliance and quality strengthens its position as THE MOST TRUSTED NAME IN CANNABIS ™. For more information visit caliva.com or follow on Instagram, @GoCaliva.

ABOUT THE PARENT COMPANY

Parent Company (TPCO Holding Corp.) (NEO: GRAM.U, GRAM.WT.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF; OTC PINK: GRMWF) is California’s leading vertically integrated cannabis company combining blue chip operations with prominent voices in popular culture and social impact. The parent company brings together global icon and entrepreneur Shawn JAY-Z Carter, entertainment powerhouse ROC NATION, California’s leading direct-to-consumer platform CALIVA and leading cannabis and hemp maker LEFT COAST VENTURES to to form a leader in the cannabis industry for the post-prohibition era. Visionary Chef Shawn JAY-Z Carter, one of the most recognized and famous entrepreneurs of our time, will guide The Parent Companys branding strategy in partnership with Roc Nation, the world’s premier entertainment company with a list artists, athletes and creators of culture. influencers. The brands we build together will pave the way for a legacy of fairness, access and justice.

For more information, please visit www.theparent.co.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation that reflects The Parent Company’s current expectations regarding future events. The words will, attend, intent and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

Specific forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the launch of Fun Uncle Cruisers and the associated financial impact of such products. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the parent company, which could cause actual results and events to differ. substantially from those which are disclosed or implied. by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in economic, business and general political conditions, changes in applicable laws, the US and Canadian regulatory landscapes and cannabis law enforcement, changes in public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry, the use of senior management expertise and judgment, as well as the factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” of the Company’s final prospectus mother dated December 16, 2020, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The parent company assumes no obligation to update this forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

