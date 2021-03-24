I want to choreograph the Khans of Bollywood, says Saurabh Prajapati | Hindi movie news





One of the youngest choreographers, Saurabh Prajapati, who was appreciated for his choreography in the video ‘Fidaai’, said: “Fidaai will always be special to me because it has been a long time since I wanted to do a music video. intense and intense dance video. wanted to do international styles and different techniques. In the video there is contemporary dance, Latin, tango which is very rare to find on our Bollywood screen. I have to say that Elli AvrRam and Salman Yusuff Khan set a new benchmark for everyone. He continues: “I am happy that all the ace choreographers, directors, actors liked the video. I am grateful that renowned names like Prabhu Deva, Remo D’Souza, Terence Lewis, Bosco Ceaser, Ganesh Acharya etc. appreciated it. ”



The song was sung by Rahul Jain. It stars actress Elli AvRam alongside dancer-choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan. Saurabh who is now working with Terence Lewis on the upcoming song has his next wishlist set to choreograph The Three Khans of Bollywood. He says: “In my recent music video I did with Terence Lewis, we tried techniques like low-level flight and Limon in contemporary dance, which has never happened before in the industry. Hindi. I want to make a change in Bollywood through my art and I want to create so much more which is very new to Indian audiences. Then I want to choreograph three Bollywood superstars, Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan and Aamir Khan. ”



