A photographer, an officer, an actor: the victims of the shooting in Boulder | Boulder supermarket shooting

A gunman killed 10 people Monday afternoon at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. The 10 people killed were between 20 and 65 years old and included buyers, workers and a police officer.

Here’s what we know about those who died.

Police officer Eric Talley, 51

Photograph: Boulder Police Department / EPA

Talley was the first Boulder officer to arrive at the King Soopers supermarket on Monday afternoon. The father of seven, who had worked in the police department since 2010, is remembered as a person whose swift response to reports of a gunman was a testament to his courage.

US Vice President Kamala Harris noted on Wednesday that Talley was shot and killed. Joe Biden called him an American hero on Tuesday.

He was a man of heart who loved his job, his father, Homer Talley, Told Affiliate Denvers Fox. Did not surprise me he was the first there he Told Affiliate Denvers NBC.

Talleys’ sister Kirstin mourned her death on Twitter. Officer Eric Talley is my big brother. He died today in the Boulder shooting. My heart is broken. I can’t explain how beautiful he was and what a devastating loss for so many people. Fly high my sweet brother. You always wanted to be a pilot (bloody color blind). Fly away, she wrote.

Talley joined the police around the age of 40, but his family said he was considering another job change to get out of the front line when he was killed.

Denny Stong, 20

Stong, the youngest victim, had worked at King Soopers since 2018. He was remembered for his kindness and his dreams.

He was a really smart kid, Stongs friend Dean Schiller mentionned at CBS News. He was trying to be an airline pilot who wanted to be a commercial airline pilot, that was his dream.

Stong loved to build and fly model airplanes. He liked motorcycles and bought a bike with a salary he had saved, according to the Denver Post.

Neven Stanisic, 23

Stanisic was born to Serbian refugees who came to the United States from Bosnia in the 1990s. Described as devoutly religious, Stanisic worked for a company that maintained coffee machines.

He had just finished a job at Starbucks with King Soopers when shots rang out, according to the Denver Post.

His family fled the war in the former Yugoslavia and everything they owned was either abandoned or destroyed, Reverend Radovan Petrovic of St. John the Baptist reported. mentionned. They came here to make a fresh start, Petrovic said, but Stanisic found himself in the parking lot, in his car, when the bullet hit him. The family wonders how this can happen here.

Rikki Olds, 25

Olds, front-end manager at King Soopers, has been described by her family as a strong and independent young woman. She was so energetic and charismatic and she was a shining light in this dark world, her uncle, Bob Olds, Told CNN.

Friends and family recalled that Olds had a warm, friendly personality, and was a hard-working person who loved his job.

Darcey Lopez, who worked at King Soopers deli, said Olds laughter would run through the store and call him a shining star.

49-year-old Tralona Bartkowiak

Known as Lonna, she was recently engaged, was the oldest of four siblings and described as close to her family.

Bartkowiak and his sister started Umba, a clothing store in Denver, around 2009.

He was an amazing person, just a ray of light, his brother, Michael Bartkowiak, Told the New York Times.

She has been described as the backbone of the family, who loved organic food and their chihuahua, Opal.

His cousin, David, said she helped raise him. It’s just really sad that she got so devastating, he Told Los Angeles affiliate CBS.

Fontaine Suzanne, 59 years old

She would just light up the room, Helen Forster, Fountains longtime friend Told CNN. It is a terrible loss of an incredible human being.

She added: Her whole life has really been about giving service, helping others. All you had to do was be near her and give yourself a hug, and everything was better.

Fountain worked for a nonprofit financial education program. She was also an actress, who had performed with the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA), and also loved gardening.

We are heartbroken by the senseless violence in Boulder yesterday. We were particularly saddened to learn of the death of Suzanne Fountain, an actress who performed with our own DCPA Theater Company. Our hearts go out to all those affected by this tragedy, society mentionned on Twitter.

Teri Leiker, 51 years old

A note for Teri Leiker and flowers are seen at a memorial in Boulder, Colorado. Photograph: Brendan Davis / EPA

Leiker had worked at the King Sooper grocery store for over three decades. She has been described by a friend, Lexi Knutson, as the most selfless, innocent and amazing person I have had the honor to meet, NPR reported.

The two spoke on the phone regularly.

His shy friendship with me turned into something of a brotherhood, Knutson wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Leiker and Knutson met via the University of Colorado Boulders Best friends group, which aims to forge one-on-one friendships between students and community members with intellectual and developmental disabilities, NPR explained. They went to sports matches together.

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Mahoney has been described by his daughter as his hero.

I am heartbroken to announce that my father, my hero, Kevin Mahoney, was killed in the King Soopers shooting in my hometown of Boulder, Colorado. My father represents all that is love. I’m so grateful he was able to lead me down the aisle last summer, Erika Mahoney wrote on Twitter. I love you forever daddy. You are always with me.

Erika Mahoney, who is pregnant with a girl, told NPRs Morning Edition: My father will never be able to hold her but I know on some level hell will be there. He was so excited, and I’m going to tell him that he loves her so much.

Mahoney had previously worked in hotel investment and asset management, The Denver Post reported.

Lynn Murray, 62

Husband of Murrays, John Mackenzie described his wife is probably the nicest person I have ever known.

Our lives are ruined, our tomorrows are forever filled with unimaginable pain, he told The New York Times.

Murray was a retired photo editor and, before moving to Colorado, worked for magazines such as Glamor, Marie Claire, and Cosmopolitan in New York City.

She was at King Sooper, working as an Instacart buyer, when the shooter opened fire.

My mother was the least deserving person to die this way, her daughter, Olivia Mackenzie, mentionned at the Denver Post. She was the warmest, kindest, most positive person.

Jody Waters, 65

Waters had fashion boutiques at the Pearl Street Mall in downtown Boulder.

Jeff Shapiro, who owned a boutique in the mall, told the Denver Post that he and his wife had known the businesswoman and explained that many shoppers considered Waters a friend.

I know her from a store in the Pearl Street Mall where I shop, Colorado State Representative Judy Amabile told Post. Waters, she recalls, was just super energetic and nice and fun.

It has also been described as lighting up any room it is in. Shapiro said Waters had two daughters.