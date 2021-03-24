Entertainment
Hollywood Critics Association launches new TV awards
Another association of movie critics goes where the cool kids are: television. The Hollywood Critics Association, launched in 2016 (originally as the Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society), has announced plans to add a televised awards ceremony in the summer of 2021.
That puts the Hollywood Critics Association right across from the well-established Television Critics Association, which holds its annual television awards in late July or early August, scheduled for its summer press tour. It also adds the Hollywood Critics Association on the road to the Emmys, which this year takes place on September 19.
The HCA Awards will also become the first to separate streaming programs from broadcast / cable shows, choosing to give digital platforms their own distinct category in theater and comedy. (Interestingly, the limited series / TV movie realm – which looks to be the most competitive and crowded this year – won’t be broken down by platform.)
Other film organizations that have recently launched into television include the Independent Spirit Awards, which are adding television categories for the first time this year. In addition, the Broadcast Film Critics Association added a sister Broadcasting Journalists Association in 2011; the two sister organizations then merged to become the Critics Choice Association and host a joint film / television ceremony. And the MTV Movie Awards added television to the mix in 2017.
“The expansion into the world of television has been a topic of discussion among members for almost two years now,” HCA President Scott Menzel said in a statement. “The demand for TV and streaming content has never been greater and is integral to the future of the entertainment industry. The constant demand for TV and streaming content will only continue in the years to come, paving the way for more inclusiveness and diverse stories told in different mediums.
As it expands to add television, the HCA member is opening its membership application process until April 30, 2021. It will also expand its membership eligibility beyond Hollywood.
“While our organization hopes to keep most of its members in California, we are poised to expand out of state for ideal candidates,” said Ashley Menzel, co-chair of the HCA. “Our original plan was to keep the organization strictly based in California; however, after several members moved during the pandemic, we decided to expand our membership reach. We are opening our application process to journalists and entertainment critics in the United States, but these members will not represent more than 20% of the total membership of the HCA.
The categories for the 1st edition of the HCA TV Awards are:
Best Network or Cable Series, Drama
Best Network or Cable Series, Comedy
Best Network or Cable Series, Reality, Talk Show, or Docuseries
Best Streaming Series, Drama
Best Streaming Series, Comedy
Best Streaming, Reality, Talk Show, or Docuseries
Best Limited Series or Best TV Movie
Best Actor in a Network or Cable Series, Drama
Best Actor in a Network or Cable Series, Comedy
Best Actor in a Streaming Drama Series
Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Best Actress in a Network or Cable Series, Drama
Best Actress in a Network or Cable Series, Comedy
Best Actress in a Streaming Drama Series
Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Comedy
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Drama
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Comedy
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie
The Hollywood Critics Association was founded in 2016 “to be a diverse group of critics who support under-represented voices.”
